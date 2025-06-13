When I have a site open and want to bookmark it, and I want to put it at the top of a folder I have named "Review" in the Bookmark Bar, when I drag the URL onto the "Review" folder, it does not auto-expand.

So I cannot insert the bookmark quickly because I have to go to the Bookmark Panel and there navigate tediously to the correct position.

Ideally a bookmark folder should auto expand, and also if hovering in a child folder on that bookmark folder.

This means, drag and drop should behave the same whether in Bookmark Panel or in Bookmark Bar.

Furthermore, the Bookmark Panel does not allow to use the scroll wheel while dragging (unlike it does when the drag is initiated from a link in a non-Vivaldi browser), which makes navigating to the proper position even more problematic.