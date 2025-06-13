-
very often after updating the browser, sites start not loading completely. the problem is in the add-ons: adblock or noscript. BUT. other browsers continue to work well after the update, despite the fact that they have the add-ons I listed. in Vivaldi, I have to delete add-ons after almost every update, close the browser, open the browser, install add-ons - and only then does your browser start working. Why is that? This is not a problem with add-ons - in other browsers, I installed the same add-ons once, and they work perfectly for years, but in your browser they break almost every time it is updated.
@AliGille never experienced that. What you can try is to remove the affected extensions before the update in case some addon data is corrupted (for unknown reasons).