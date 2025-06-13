-
Hi. I recently discovered Vivaldi and am now using it on my office Mac. At home I have a Manjaro KDE Wayland laptop. Here, the two-finger swipe guestures on the touchpad for back-and-forth history navigation do not work. On MacOS they work like a charm. I tried out the two extension suggested in this forum:
- https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/swipe-back/clmmakdjojjcfjainblcjcglejkagkma and
- https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/swipe-back/mkkcgajcpakpfjgikmekgnihlbhliodo
But both work very unreliably.
Can you please add native support for my platform?
I'm using 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Manjaro Linux, KDE-Plasma-Version: 6.3.5,
KDE-Frameworks-Version: 6.14.0, Qt-Version: 6.9.0
Kernel-Version: 6.14.6-2-MANJARO (64-bit)
Plattform: Wayland
-
@jikr seems to be a low level feature that needs to be enabled → in Chromium.
--ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=TouchpadOverscrollHistoryNavigation
-
You mean starting vivaldi with as
vivaldi --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=TouchpadOverscrollHistoryNavigation
I tried that, but it is not working for me. Planned to switch from Firefox, as Vivaldi is so much faster, but this kind of hinders me.