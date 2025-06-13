Hi. I recently discovered Vivaldi and am now using it on my office Mac. At home I have a Manjaro KDE Wayland laptop. Here, the two-finger swipe guestures on the touchpad for back-and-forth history navigation do not work. On MacOS they work like a charm. I tried out the two extension suggested in this forum:

But both work very unreliably.

Can you please add native support for my platform?

I'm using 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) on Manjaro Linux, KDE-Plasma-Version: 6.3.5,

KDE-Frameworks-Version: 6.14.0, Qt-Version: 6.9.0

Kernel-Version: 6.14.6-2-MANJARO (64-bit)

Plattform: Wayland