-
Michaelmedia
It always forgets zoom setting, and each time i have to put back my zoom level for each site, unlike opera which remembers for each site without any such customization
-
@Michaelmedia Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@Michaelmedia Try turning off the setting Settings > Webpages > Use Tab Zoom
Doing so changes Vivaldi's behaviour from keeping zoom levels per-tab to keeping them per-site instead.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Vivaldi on the Web
-
Michaelmedia
@thomasp thank you. it's fixed now. I had already tried that, but somehow it didnt' work at first or maybe I couldnt notice it, but I think i remember it not working I tried after restarting it and it didnt work, but now after some hours it's working fine for the site.