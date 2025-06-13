I'm new to Vivaldi, trying it out.

The passwords don't import. This is what I tried:

I tried from Brave and from Chrome, and I do get all the URL's, and account names, just not the passwords.

I tried: Vivaldi:password-manager/settings

But on this page, the import button doesn't work.

I tried importing with CSV, but get an error: file not in the expected CSV file format. Although it is in the same format as the export from Vivaldi.

Then I tried moving the login data file by hand, also does not work.

I tried changing all the setting regarding the passwords.

Used this page to troubleshoot: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_data_files_from_Chromium_browsers

I'm now here in the troubleshoot: https://help.vivaldi.com/nl/desktop-nl/troubleshooting-and-reporting-issues-nl/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/