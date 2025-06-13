-
Hi, I turned off javascript on default and I don't know to access the web settings for the vivaldi notes app. All I did was turn javascript to off so pages don't automatically load javascript (so I can turn it on manually). Now the notes won't work unless I turn on js and I don't know how to do that specifically for the notes app. Could someone please help me?
@7WvGdt57kZ6U3q3HcMhGgo6yAZc8hN I can confirm this for 7.5.3725.3 + 7.4.3684.50.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-117823 Here's the bug number.
@7WvGdt57kZ6U3q3HcMhGgo6yAZc8hN I confirmed the tracker report.