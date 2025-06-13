Hello community,

I have two questions or suggestions:

First, the mail section is missing the "read receipt" and "delivery receipt" features. These should be available individually and also globally for all outgoing emails. This would be important for sensitive emails. – Yes, I know, recipients are not obliged to confirm these, but many do so anyway.

Second, it would be good if the address book contained all addresses, not just those with whom there has been email contact. A live sync with, for example, a Google account would be great.

Otherwise, big compliments! I love the feature that assigns emails to contacts, and also the rest – I don’t want to work any other way. Awesome!!