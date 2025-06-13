-
Hello community,
I have two questions or suggestions:
First, the mail section is missing the "read receipt" and "delivery receipt" features. These should be available individually and also globally for all outgoing emails. This would be important for sensitive emails. – Yes, I know, recipients are not obliged to confirm these, but many do so anyway.
Second, it would be good if the address book contained all addresses, not just those with whom there has been email contact. A live sync with, for example, a Google account would be great.
Otherwise, big compliments! I love the feature that assigns emails to contacts, and also the rest – I don’t want to work any other way. Awesome!!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@sdale
Hi and welcome to the forum.
We have a feature request about the receipt feature since 2020, when I read the comments this will not come to Vivaldi, I fear.
12 users voted for it since 5 Years.
But you can vote in the first post with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54099/send-email-receipts-when-email-is-received-or-read
The address book is really not good, just basic functionality.
I hope this will get some love from the Vivaldi developers.
-
@sdale said in Mail, functions and features:
Second, it would be good if the address book contained all addresses, not just those with whom there has been email contact. A live sync with, for example, a Google account would be great
Vote for this feature request for proper contact management and sync support
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
-
New to Vivaldi today. Still getting to know the browser but so far seems good enough for me. The incorporated mail and calendar as well as the non-US background all appealed in getting me here but the inability to import/export contacts is a great concern and may become a gamechanger. I'm young enough that I cannot afford to wait for green bananas to ripen hence the reason for perhaps exitting Vivaldi mail or whole package. Contacts is my only issue. Community developed programs always have something still to be developed or improved but I'm burned out and prefer issue-free circumstances today
-
I've had some sleep and thinking time and decided I need to review my plans and develop my Vivaldi experience further. First, I thought I wanted to easily import my past from Microsoft and Google and set it into Vivaldi. Now I realise I may be able to leave the past behind and start an uncontaminated future much more free of the brainwashing and dictatorial "Help" offered by the major players in U.S. Perhaps I can find me, the free agent not me the non-thinking follower trying to avoid the work required to be a free-thinking human being. So I will be exploring Vivaldi features further to see if I can achieve that objective.
-
@WildEnte. Yesterday I looked for and wanted this feature but I've now decided I want to create from scratch rather than import the contact list that Google and Co. I am sick of eliminating historical contacts only to have them reappear from some mysterious past contact list I cannot find to eliminate it.
-
@GrahamEW Vivaldi creates a list of contacts from the emails you download (as the metadata usually connects names and email addresses). You can then edit individual contacts and add more info like phone numbers, but honestly I'd refrain from doing so while the feature is implemented at this very basic state.
-
Thanks. More for me to get to understand.
-
mossman Ambassador
@sdale I'll be honest and say this feature has ALWAYS been a total waste of time ever since whoever it was (Microsoft?) added it to their proprietary mailer and started pushing it all the way back in the mid 1990s - since "no-one else" used it it was never any kind of guarantee that people had received/read it... and so it has been ever since.
It doesn't actually do what it says (outside of intra-corporate users on the same mail system), so I've never understood why anyone actually cares about it.
/rant
-
Hellorussian
Hello everyone,
I really love this browser and have just started using the email feature. I'm wondering if there is an option to have two different signatures, similar to what Outlook offers. One signature could be used for regular replies, and the other for forwarded messages. This way, I wouldn't have to edit my signature every time. Thank you!
-
Hey mossman,
I’ll be honest with you, too.
Maybe not everyone uses this thing and who knows that feature, but I and many of my colleagues do. Since when has the majority ever been right about what they do?
Everyone uses O365 and Outlook, but I and lots of Vivaldi users don’t. And I’m not sure if Outlook user behavior should be the standard for Vivaldi, you know?
In my experience, I got read receipts from more than 60% of recipients. That’s a pretty good rate, I’d say.
-
@sdale said in Mail, functions and features:
Hey mossman,
I’ll be honest with you, too.
Maybe not everyone uses this thing and who knows that feature, but I and many of my colleagues do.
So do I.
The effectiveness feature seems to be largely a matter of correct implementation in the email client. I mean: I have long used Postbox (based on Thunderbird) as my main email client, and messages which I have sent using the receipt feature usually do not work. However, if I find it reallt important to get a receipt or a delivery statement, I go to the webmailer of my email provider, which is Roundcube, and I practically always get a result!
And personally I find that very comforting. So I second the request. It would nice if Vivaldi Mail would implement it too.