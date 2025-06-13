-
raisinsaretheworst
See the image above!
Quite often, when I try to exit full screen mode by swiping the screen, whatever I was watching in full screen mode gets stuck like you see in the screenshot and Vivaldi stops responding.
This has been happening for a long time and I’m just now reporting it.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please share more details about the issue.
Did a quick test, but couldn't reproduce the issue.
Which Vivaldi version and iOS device and version are you on?
Can you give example links to web pages this happens on?
-
I'm using an iPad 10th gen with the latest version of Vivaldi but this issue has been occurring with previous versions as well.
It happens across all websites. Anything that can be played in full screen on the browser like youtube or streaming sites.
It doesn’t occur in the first few tries but tends to break and freeze around the 5th swipe as far as I can remember. It's very random but since I watch a lot of media in the Vivaldi browser, I see it happening a couple of times every day which forces me to force quit Vivaldi and reopen it each time.
I'm sharing another screenshot: