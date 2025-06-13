@ jane.n

I'm using an iPad 10th gen with the latest version of Vivaldi but this issue has been occurring with previous versions as well.

It happens across all websites. Anything that can be played in full screen on the browser like youtube or streaming sites.

It doesn’t occur in the first few tries but tends to break and freeze around the 5th swipe as far as I can remember. It's very random but since I watch a lot of media in the Vivaldi browser, I see it happening a couple of times every day which forces me to force quit Vivaldi and reopen it each time.

I'm sharing another screenshot: