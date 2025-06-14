-
DerSchlingel Supporters
Please give us the possibility to draw the web panel further. On a small screen like on my MacBook Air it's a pain to use WhatsApp or Spotify in it. Everything is so pressed to meet the screen you can hardly read texts in WhatsApp or in Spotify.
I'm also using Opera and compared to its sidebar, this is a real mess.
@DerSchlingel How wide do you need it?
Dragging divider between page and panel with current maximum 50% of screen not enough?
Pesala Ambassador
@DerSchlingel Please search before posting new requests.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DerSchlingel
Hi, we have such a request since 20218 it got some user votes but is not even tagged as "Nice to Have" from the Vivaldi team.
You can use scale the content, this may help.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29771/remove-restrictions-on-web-panel-width-also-allow-fullscreen-mode
DerSchlingel Supporters
@DoctorG I think, that 2/3 would be a good ratio. I don't think, that this would be a great deal.
It's not an issue on my work-laptop, though. But on the small screen it's very narrow.
@DerSchlingel OK, i understand.
@DoctorG On Opera, it's maybe around 80%, which is very handy, although I don't need that much.
@mib2berlin Unfortunately it's not. But web panels are something I heavily rely on. That's why I considered using Vivaldi long time ago. It's one of the last things that keep me still trying Opera as it serves my needs regarding web panels better, at least in this case.
fred8615 Patron Supporters
@fred8615 Maybe I understood it wrong, but changing the UI zoom to 50% changed nothing in my WhatsApp panel, on contrary, whereas the UI was reduced, WhatsApp stayed the same, the fonts and the pictures etc.
It's embarrassing because I can't read channels, which was easy in Opera.
kvncmd Supporters
@DerSchlingel So you want to usw your web panels in full size? Also, you should rely on Opera - let alone being it a privacy nightmare.
@fred8615 After some playing, setting UI-zoom to 70%, it eventually worked. Thank you so much for this workaround.
@kvncmd I don't really understand your intention. I wasn't talking about Opera or its privacy, I was just saying: Give me web panels, that function like those in Opera.
I expressed my wish like a lot of others before: If you implement panels in Vivaldi, just do it properly, not half-baked as of now. Be better than Opera or Edge whose panels work better in this case.
If I wanted to discuss Opera's privacy I wouldn't do it in this thread.
