jane.n Vivaldi Team
Greetings!
Being so feature-rich, Vivaldi makes using extensions largely redundant, but there are still some things that can be enhanced with extensions.
Over on vivaldi.net let us know how many extensions you've added to Vivaldi and in the comments below share what kind of extensions they are.
Have a great weekend!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thank you everyone for sharing the extensions you use in Vivaldi. It's definitely an interesting selection of different but undoubtedly very useful extensions.
But now for the poll results.
26% only use 1-3 extensions
24% have 4-6 extensions
21% haven't added any extensions
18% need more than 10 extensions
11% can make do with 7-9 extensions
Now, go check out the next poll on vivaldi.net.
oudstand Supporters
I'm using this 6 extensions:
Aaron Translator
I have 6. There is an online OCR to grab text from images for translation
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I have 8 extensions installed, but only 4 enabled.
The disabled ones I only need for some specific things.
Gerodot1964
FastProxy
AdGuard VPN
AdGuard Extra
Bitwarden
Защита Касперского
MaxFocus
Obsidian Web Clipper
Tab Session Manager
Tampermonkey
uBlock Origin
Vimium C
VK video saver
Volume Booster
ЮБут - VPN дл YouTube
Редактор Microsoft: проверка орфографии
Перевод погружения: двуязычный перевод веб-страниц и PDF-документов
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
- UBlock Origin (still. Call it suspenders and a belt)
- BitWarden (Vivaldi needs to work with them to improve interoperability on Android). On desktop it works fine.
- Instant Dictionary by GoodWordGuide. I play around with various dictionary add-ons, and this one works reasonably well.
- Video Downloader Professional (free version)
crossandroads
I have four active extensions at this time: AdGuard, Bitwarden, Mailvelope and Dark Reader. I have dark reader because Vivaldi's dark theme feature is too far away in the settings to switch on and off while navigating. If it was somewhere in the panel I would have removed dark reader too. I am in favor of keeping as few extensions as possible.
- Linguist Translate
- Search by Image
- ShareX Extension (complementary to the Desktop app)
- Lunapic Right Click Edit
- Expand URL
- Clickbait Remover for YouTube
- Allow Right Click
- uBlockOrigin to use in YT
- CyberGhost Proxie
Apart using the Portmaster with it's DNS blocking on desktop
fred8615 Patron Supporters
Just 2. Video Downloader Professional, and the Adguard Browser Assistant for the desktop app.
barbudo2005
The non-beta version of Adguard AdBlocker is:
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
I like to keep the browser as uncluttered as possible. Most features I need are already integrated, so I only use 3 extensions:
- 1Password (Password Manager)
- uBlock Origin Lite (because of the extended rulesets)
- LanguageTool (Spell & Grammar Checker)
That's all.
Using only uBlock Origin gang
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I use 21 extensions, including my most important ones:
- Extension Update Monitor
- Stylus
- DeepL: AI translator and writing assistant
- Enhancer for YouTube
- Feedbro
- PrintFriendly – print web pages, save as PDF, and take screenshots
@stardepp What is the advantage of the printer add-on? You can print web sites easily with CTRL+P and for PDF you have a print button.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@kvncmd As visible in the screenshots, PrintFriendly allows you to remove distracting elements such as advertisements.
Before:
After:
-
@stardepp Thanks, I'll take a look into it!
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@kvncmd You're welcome.
@jane.n I'm working on a chat bot extension that'll get prompted while streaming sports , will submit it soon
-
oudstand Supporters
@barbudo2005 thank you for the hint
-
Aaron Translator
@stardepp No Pictures?