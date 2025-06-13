Thank you everyone for sharing the extensions you use in Vivaldi. It's definitely an interesting selection of different but undoubtedly very useful extensions.

But now for the poll results.

26% only use 1-3 extensions

24% have 4-6 extensions

21% haven't added any extensions

18% need more than 10 extensions

11% can make do with 7-9 extensions

