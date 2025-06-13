-
Hi, I need ot log into a client site with my Microsoft account using 2FA. Hwen I confirm through MS Authenticator on my phone though, it keeps bringing me again to the login page.
I managed ot do it through Brave, but I really need ot work from Vivaldi.
Can you help?
The client login page is: https://sso.iyuno.com/login
@EvaYo Impossible to know what's wrong on your system without trying the same and I don't have an account.
Most likely this will require allowing third-party cookies from MS.
Third-party cookies are allowed by default, unless you've changed it or using a Private window.
Try in a clean profile.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/