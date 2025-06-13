Since a week or so, after an update of Vivaldi, it started freezing right after start up.

I could usually do 1 or 2 actions, then it froze. I could still add tabs, but they were empty and nothing loaded. Opening a menu on the menubar also didn't work, although the menubar itself still highlighted the menuitem i was hovering over.

CPU usage for 1 of the vivaldi processes was high during that freeze.

After a few minutes, everything started working again as normal.

I tried delete browsing data (cache and application cache), and also disabling extensions. That didn't work.

I then tried trial by elimination by deleting data from the user data folder.

In the end, it turns out that the problem seems to be caused in my "User Data\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\Code Cache\js" folder.

I removed the files that were modified in the last 10 days from that folder, and that seems to have solved the issue.

No idea what that folder is used for, but since it is a cache, removing it shouldn't cause any problems I think.