-
Since a week or so, after an update of Vivaldi, it started freezing right after start up.
I could usually do 1 or 2 actions, then it froze. I could still add tabs, but they were empty and nothing loaded. Opening a menu on the menubar also didn't work, although the menubar itself still highlighted the menuitem i was hovering over.
CPU usage for 1 of the vivaldi processes was high during that freeze.
After a few minutes, everything started working again as normal.
I tried delete browsing data (cache and application cache), and also disabling extensions. That didn't work.
I then tried trial by elimination by deleting data from the user data folder.
In the end, it turns out that the problem seems to be caused in my "User Data\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\Code Cache\js" folder.
I removed the files that were modified in the last 10 days from that folder, and that seems to have solved the issue.
No idea what that folder is used for, but since it is a cache, removing it shouldn't cause any problems I think.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@anomy11
Hi, this is the mail/calendar extension.
I don't have such a folder on Linux but on Windows 11, interesting.
I deleted the whole folder mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli at some point, it delete the mail database.
If you use IMAP accounts, it get simply rebuild at next Vivaldi start.
-
i don't use mail/calendar...
-
@anomy11 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@anomy11 Any Internet Security or Anti-Virus app installed in Windows?
-
@DoctorG yes, bitdefender antivirus.
-
In the end this deletion wasn't the solution after all, as it still froze on many occassions.
But the last few days it has been quite stable, no more freezes. And this is because I saw in procmon that it was reading the items in the download list at startup... I guess I had a few 1000 items in there, including a lot that didn't exist anymore on the filesystem. After I cleaned the list, no more freezes