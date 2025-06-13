-
I am still setting everything up and tried the built-in adblock, the problem comes as Vivaldi have a partnership which disables the filters. This is fine, I accept there is a need for this, my issue is I cannot even block the cookie notice which is presented on every search. I cannot see a way to allow any filters, so my options are go back to an adblock extension, or use an alternate search engine. I could also accept their cookies but this seems like being pushed into it.
Is this correct?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@simonj You can disable partner ads in the blocker settings. Consider donating instead.
Ok, thank you, this is what I was looking for and happy to donate instead of adverts
mib2berlin Soprano
@simonj
Hi, I don't get any cookie warning setup Quant as default engine, partner ad's enabled, no ad blocker enabled at all.
I use I still don't care about cookies extension but I have it disabled on Quant.
Do you have cookies set to Session Only in Privacy?
I use cookie auto delete, it removes cookies when the tab is closed. So each visit is started with no cookies unless permitted.
justresisting
I went to Qwant's site and saw a popup to either Refuse or Accept all cookies. I was able to block cookies from Qwant and when I reloaded the page saw the popup again. I was able to use uBlock Origin's block element feature to successfully block the popups.
Yes I was also doing the same but wanted to try the built-in adblocker, which is now working with some added filter lists
justresisting
@simonj How did you do that?
I don't want to block cookies on Qwant but I would love it if there were a way to block the cookie notification to save cookies on most websites.
I have had to block adverts also, I am not sure if I can allow them without the cookie notice and the extension pop-up. I will look into it more.
Is there a way to block an element manually?
Sorry for the simple questions, I seem to be just not using the correct terms for search as I find no results for this,
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I don't get any "cookie warnings" on Qwant dot com at all.
Even testing in Chrome, there's no cookie warning.
Only "popup" is some nag asking me to install their extension.
Yes, how do I block the extension prompt? I did it with ublock but cannot see how with Vivaldi?
Thank you for your help.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@simonj So that's what you're seeing - the extension nag, not a "cookie popup"? It helps to be clear on this from the start and save everyone time testing...
Since the popup is probably not a part of any common blocklist like Easylist (it's not an ad), there's likely no rule for it in any case, so Qwant being a Vivaldi partner is pretty much irrelevant here.
Yes, how do I block the extension prompt?
You find out the CSS selector and create a custom blocklist file with that rule. Since you already have the rule in uBlock then it should be easy.
I did have both but enabling all the filters removed the cookie one, then I exported and imported the ublock filters and now I see nothing but the results page. Perfect, thank you all
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@simonj Did you also disable the Vivaldi Partners list? Because your custom blocklist won't work on Qwant with it enabled.
You know, Qwant is a good and privacy-focused search engines, if you use it daily you could just whitelist it in CAD you know
Then the extension nag will likely only appear once and you can change the site settings saved as a cookies. And since these are site functionality cookies they don't come under GDPR rules so no need for a cookie notice.
I have disabled it as there is more than just qwant in there, too many to for me to check, so I will continue with the setup and donate instead. The file is here for reference https://downloads.vivaldi.com/lists/vivaldi/partners-current.txt
simonj Supporters
I have just set all the filters up again, and allowed qwant in the exceptions list and instantly this pops up, this is the one I cannot remove as it is cookie based. Not asking for help but it seemed it was not showing for those helping earlier
modedit: image. Please link to images, not web pages.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@simonj I don't get that here at all, not after clearing all cache+cookies. I'm in Norway. Not using the VPN set to Netherlands either.
Are you using some country-specific instance of Qwant?
this is the one I cannot remove as it is cookie based
Everything on a webpage can be removed with element hiding rules.
-
I am in Spain and most sites acknowledge that correctly, YouTube sometimes puts me in the Netherlands but still in Europe either way. It's not a problem now, I can work with it, I just wanted to show the popup I was seeing