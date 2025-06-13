-
In today’s snapshot, we bump Chromium to 138 and allow you to add some color to tab stacks.
Nice, it's been a while
[Chromium] Update to 138.0.7204.23
Prepare for 🪂
With the latest snapshots, if you set the tab bar position to the bottom, it's no longer possible to middle click in the empty space to open a new tab.
I have to remove the "Flexible Space" to make it work again.
Also, if you click on the "Flexible Space" with the right mouse button, now appears a different menu with Minimize, Maximize, Close... instead of the previous one with New Tab, Reopen Closed Tab..., that is still there if I remove the "Flexible Space".
Is this considered a bug, work in progress or a feature?
VB-117352 is not fixed.
Tab-Accodion still not useable.
Edit: Only with pinned tab-stacks not useable.
[Tabs][Settings] Compact UI and removing workspaces button causes tabs to flicker on Ctrl (VB-117286)
Thanks for this!
[Download] Of multiple files at once fails (VB-46079)
Would be great for this ancient bug to finally be fixed, but it's still wonky, at least when testing on https://permission.site - the permission dialog only appears after files are downloaded, the download dialog gets "stuck", there's no indication of the permission in the url field, and the setting is kind of broken:
Nice, intake of Chromium 138 fixed the issue with missing change of colour of visited links.
Hmm, i do not see a setting to enable coloured tab groups. And how to set colour?
Hibernate missing in tab context menu, requires experiment datable menus.
Without simple scrollbar , it was round and thicker imo, but not round anymore.
Woow interesting. Two new experiments.
@3dvs
Hi, please report the missing context menu entry, I can confirm the report.
Did you customize the tab context menu, it seems only edited entries are missing.
So the most important.
-
@DoctorG right click the stack and click edit
@3dvs Hmm, seems my menu config had a glitch. I deleted the menu settings.
Now i see it. Thanks.
@mib2berlin hibernate has suddenly appeared after editing and renaming+color the stack.
But not hibernate other tabs etc etc
Also, pin(test) appears
What about no more round scrollbar with simple scrollbars disabled? Were bars rounded at edge?
@3dvs said in Colored Tab Stacks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3725.3:
What about no more round scrollbar with simple scrollbars disabled? Were bars rounded at edge?
No idea, this setting is only for internal pages isn't it, to be honest I don't use scroll bars at all, mouse or mouse gestures.
Yes, the tab entries change but for me it unusable at moment, Close other tabs, Hibernate background and inactive workspaces are on top of my context menu.