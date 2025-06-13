-
When I open a tab and later switch to that tab, I see a kind of white circle over the tab icon. This makes the icon look a bit different and, honestly, kind of ugly. Is this happening only for me, or is it the same for everyone? Is there any way to fix this? I don’t see this kind of effect on the tab icon in any other browser
@kittykitten I think only with a CSS modification of Vivaldi UI:
.transparent-tabbar .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg), .theme-dark .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg), .acc-dark.color-behind-tabs-off .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg) { filter: unset !important; }
@DoctorG I can't fix it? look very ugly
@kittykitten Yes, you can fix it.
Do you need some explanation how to?
Wait…
- Create in Windows Explorer a folder
MyUserCSSto store Vivaldi UI modification
- Open Windows text editor
- Copy the code i posted
- Paste in text editor
- Save file as
custom.cssin folder
MyUserCSS
- Open in address field
vivaldi:experiments
- Enable
Allow CSS Modifications
- Close experiments tab
- Open Settings → Appearance
- In section
Custom UI Modificationshit button
Select Folder…
- Select the previously created folder
MyUserCSS
- Close settings
- Restart Vivaldi
- Create in Windows Explorer a folder
I can't find number 10 , i dm you ck plase
@kittykitten Close Vivaldi Settings window
Open Settings → Appearance
Should show
@DoctorG thanks
@kittykitten I am glad to have helped.