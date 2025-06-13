-
The update had completed yesterday, but I did not restart Vivaldi immediately. Today, I happened to run out of hard disk memory, and right then I clicked the Restart button to get the updated Vivaldi. Session was completely gone. Some of the passwords (not all) gone or logged out of some things. In trying to restore sessions, the only saved session was from months ago, when everything was different, it's mostly useless to me now.
Supposedly there's sync functionality to vivaldi, that doesn't really sync anything useful or work in a reasonable / intuitive way, it seems to only sync up and overwrite the saved data with the new local data which the update corrupted?
The session is supposed to be autosaved often but the last autosave is from months ago. How does that work? I don't think my running out of memory deleted all the sessions, looks more like they weren't getting saved at all. There's no clarity on how this works. I suppose only manual saves are supported?
This is some aggravating BS I didn't need today.
-
@SamVega If you use Sessions Panel with Automatic Backup you should not lose sessions.
-
@DoctorG Thank you.
I think it would be a sane default, or at least, the Sessions Panel should be added by default to the Side Panel or somewhere visible - I didn't even know it existed (the panel, let alone the Automatic Session Backup checkmark), and I've used Vivaldi every day for years.
Actually, such an important setting/information should be accessible somewhere in vivaldi:settings - I wrongly assumed that was the source of truth for all settings.
-
justresisting
@SamVega Im sorry that happened and the Session Panel is really useful and yes, it is hidden away.
In the settings tab if you type into the settings search or hit CTRL+F and type a search term such as "session" it will show you all of the settings with those terms, just like searching a website.
I am assuming you already added your Session Panel to the Side Panel. There are a few keyboard shortcuts you can set to make accessing and saving Sessions easier.
It doesn't fix what happened but I thought that might be useful information that could help.
-
@justresisting yes, thank you, I figured it out, just didn't know about it. Was able to recover a great deal of the tabs from history, I guess I'll find the rest when I remember I need it