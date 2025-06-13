The update had completed yesterday, but I did not restart Vivaldi immediately. Today, I happened to run out of hard disk memory, and right then I clicked the Restart button to get the updated Vivaldi. Session was completely gone. Some of the passwords (not all) gone or logged out of some things. In trying to restore sessions, the only saved session was from months ago, when everything was different, it's mostly useless to me now.

Supposedly there's sync functionality to vivaldi, that doesn't really sync anything useful or work in a reasonable / intuitive way, it seems to only sync up and overwrite the saved data with the new local data which the update corrupted?

The session is supposed to be autosaved often but the last autosave is from months ago. How does that work? I don't think my running out of memory deleted all the sessions, looks more like they weren't getting saved at all. There's no clarity on how this works. I suppose only manual saves are supported?

This is some aggravating BS I didn't need today.