@ GaryF Hi, you have accidentally or by mistake allows Instagram or some other dodgy site to send you push notifications. It's an easy mistake to make.

A screenshot of such a notification might help understand better what it is, as it might not necessarily be Instagram sending these but a dodgy site pretending.

To block notifications in Vivaldi:

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security.

Under Website Permissions select Global and change the Notifications setting to Block. This will stop all sites from asking.

Find Instagram or any other site you don't recognize in the same list, check if they have Notifications set to Allow, and if so remove it from the list.

See: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/

Has anyone got any suggestions before I simply uninstall Instagram?

You can't actually uninstall a web site.

Unless you have installed Instagram as some sort of app?