-
I'm running Vivaldi portable 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Version 22H2. I constantly get 2 notifications pop up in the bottom right corner of the screen saying Instagram has new notifications. There is a tick box to block these notifications which I tick repeatedly, but still the notifications continue.
I've turned off every single push notification in Instagram settings both on my phone and the web version, and yet still I get the popups, sometimes multiple times in a day. I've googled many times to try and find a new fix but everything to try, I've done. It's becoming an issue as there does not seem to be any way to stop it.
I've turned off all notifications in Windows too and still the popups come. Has anyone got any suggestions before I simply uninstall Instagram?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@GaryF Hi, you have accidentally or by mistake allows Instagram or some other dodgy site to send you push notifications. It's an easy mistake to make.
A screenshot of such a notification might help understand better what it is, as it might not necessarily be Instagram sending these but a dodgy site pretending.
To block notifications in Vivaldi:
- Go to Settings > Privacy & Security.
- Under Website Permissions select Global and change the Notifications setting to Block. This will stop all sites from asking.
- Find Instagram or any other site you don't recognize in the same list, check if they have Notifications set to Allow, and if so remove it from the list.
See: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
Has anyone got any suggestions before I simply uninstall Instagram?
You can't actually uninstall a web site.
Unless you have installed Instagram as some sort of app?
-
@GaryF In Vivaldi open Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions
Hit the + button
Add as URL https://www.instagram.com
At right in list if permissions for Notifications set to Block
Close settings
Open in address field
vivaldi:serviceworker-internals
Look for all entries with instagram
Below hit Unregister
Close tab
-
@Pathduck I meant uninstall the app on my phone, because if I don't have an account it can't send me anything anywhere.
I found the section, thanks for that I never knew about it. I've deleted most websites out of it and reset global permissions. I shall wait and see if any more notifications crop up. Thanks for your advice.
-
@DoctorG Thanks. I found it already in there and just deleted it. I barely use Instagram anyway so it has no need to be in there. As Pathduck said all set to global permissions too. Let's hope that works, thanks
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@GaryF said in Can't stop notifications in Vivaldi:
I meant uninstall the app on my phone, because if I don't have an account it can't send me anything anywhere.
Uninstalling a phone app does not necessarily mean deleting your account.
But yeah, deleting your Instagram (and Facebook!) account is generally considered a Good Idea