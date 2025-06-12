-
I would like to suggest an option to add tabs to an existing session.
Pesala Ambassador
@razvanab Just open the tabs in that session, and use the Sessions Panel to update the session.
There is only "save new version" and not "update the session."
Pesala Ambassador
@razvanab View and Edit Sessions
To see and edit the contents of a saved session:
- Open the Sessions Panel.
- Select a session.
- Click on Edit Session in the top right corner of the panel.