Greetings,
My company makes extensive use of Google Chat. I set it up as a PWA so it has its own window and entry in my Applications->Vivaldi Apps folder. Since the 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) (arm64) release, when I click on links in any chat, the entire browser crashes. Is this a known issue?
Also, I've noticed that sometimes when I open a new window, that window will not visit any website. I enter a URL and it does nothing. Reloading the page (which I will often try because it looks like the website is stuck) doesn't keep the URL, it reverts to
about:blank. Any ideas here?
Filed as bug VB-117828.
Not yet fixed in 7.4.3684.52.
yngve Vivaldi Team
Your log has not yet been analyzed; your description sounds like a different report which has been looked at, but not yet fixed. When I looked at one of the duplicates my guess based on how and where that crash happened, that particular crash only made sense if the browser ran out of system memory (which will cause a crash by design).
You may want to look at your system's memory usage.
I see a very similar issue with the Google Chat PWA. When a Google Meet is running in another Vivaldi window, every time I click a link in the Google Chat PWA all of Vivaldi and the app crash.
I don't see the same problem with links in other Vivaldi tabs or windows, even Google Chat when accessed as a website (though I've done this much less often, so can't confirm it never happens).
This problem has stated in the last few weeks for me, and it's still occurring in 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (arm64).
@yngve Thank you for the response. This problem persists on 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (arm64).
I have 64 GB on this MacBook Pro, Activity Monitor reports 46 GB in use.
I am getting an Apple-style crash dialog now, which I wasn't before. Should I submit crash logs again? If so, how can I tie them to the previous bug report?!
yngve Vivaldi Team
@croldham said in 7.4.3684.50 crashes on clicking links in PWA Google Chat:
If so, how can I tie them to the previous bug report?!
You already should have received an email confirmation of the bug, reply to it, and it will be attached to the bug.
Please note that the report you screenshotted is not going to be useful, you need to upload the DMP files you can locate in Vivaldi's user data directory
@yngve Crashpad report has been submitted as an attachment to the original bug report confirmation. Many thanks.