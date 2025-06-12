-
Vivaldi was Best Overall, but not for customization???
https://lifehacker.com/tech/the-best-browsers-for-iphone-that-arent-safari
@fred8615
Hi, a one man show browser only for iOS can survive but no real competitor, I cant even test it.
@fred8615 said in Lifehacker - The Best Browsers for iPhone (That Aren't Safari):
I think this is because they speak about the mobile app, which you must admit that has significantly reduced customisability compared to the desktop one.