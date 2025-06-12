-
When I view a YouTube video in Fullscreen, a scroll bar appears on the bottom of the screen, blocking a little of the video. It only goes away when I reload the page, and then comes back after I finish a video. Is there any way to fix this, or is it just a bug with the browser itself?
Here is a photo of what I'm referring to.
@AinsleyP
Hi, I cant reproduce this on 7.4.3684.50.
Any ad blockers, Youtube extensions running?
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
@mib2berlin No ad blockers, I have Premium.
I'm using 7.4.3684.50 On Windows 11.
I'm not using any YouTube extensions.
@AinsleyP
I test on two accounts, standard and Premium Lite on Windows 11, HP Probook, 1920x1080.
What kind of device is this?
@mib2berlin A Windows 11 Laptop.
@AinsleyP
Hm, if you don't have any special setup for resolution, scaling I have no idea, sorry.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Seen it myself, seems to happen randomly. Not often enough that I care though. Probably some youtube bug and would happen in any browser.
I'd try hard reloading the site with Ctrl+F5 to get the newest code.
Pesala Ambassador
@AinsleyP I have seen this bug before, and it was quite persistent, but I cannot reproduce it on the latest Snapshot.
@Pesala Okay, maybe it will be fixed in the next release?