I have Vivaldi syncing email every minute, but it is taking much longer, maybe an hour before I see the email in Vivaldi. Meanwhile, EM Client that I use, receives the email immediately.
Any ideas why this is occurring?
Thanks.
Paul
mib2berlin Soprano
@paulbid
Hi and no, send a mail from one Vivaldi install from my vivaldi.net account to another with a Gmail account takes seconds.
Is this a POP3 account or IMAP?
New mails on IMAP are pushed, independent of the sync setting.
I see I wasn't clear with my post. I am referring to the mail application within the Vivaldi browser.
It is very slow to receive new email. I click on the Mail icon, which opens a new tab, and it seems like it never gets new emails, even when I force a refresh. I have yet to determine how long it takes until the new email shows up, but it is over 30 minutes.
Paul
yngve Vivaldi Team
@paulbid Is this something that has been going on for days, or just the past few hours?
If past few hours: There have been an outage in the Cloudflare CDN service that affected Google services. It seems to have started improving about 45 minutes ago.
mib2berlin Soprano
@paulbid
Yes, I meant the Vivaldi mail client, I have different Vivaldi versions installed for testing.
I am in Germany and maybe not influenced by the Cloudflare outage.
@yngve I don’t know. I just installed the browser today. But my standalone email app has been working just fine.
Paul
yngve Vivaldi Team
@paulbid Conceivably: The older installed client may have had an active, authenticated connection to the mail server, and therefore was not affected by the outage (as long as the server itself didn't go offline). While if you set up Vivaldi's email client while the outage was going on, it might not be able to get a connection (or possibly not be authenticated) until the outage is over, and the services have recovered properly.
You should probably wait a bit and be patient. (Also: the fetching of all emails in the account may take a while)
Even my EM Client app is struggling to download messages today, although it seems to receive them quickly, but then they take a while to load once I select a message.
Vivaldi did have to sync over 80K messages, which is now done.
Perhaps tomorrow will be better...it seems I haven't done anything wrong with the installation process
Paul