I hope we can customise plugin position just like other component of browser, just like what I did in other browser.
Pesala Ambassador
@Alrcatraz Right-click on any toolbar to customise it.
I have my extensions icon at bottom right on the Panels Toolbar (which I position to the right).
They don’t have to be on the Address Bar, but individual extensions can only be moved around on the Extensions Toolbar.
@Pesala Thank you for your reply!
On my side, they can not be moved freely - all individual extension icons will be hidden when customising toolbars. Do you mean they will be moved following the extension button?
Pesala Ambassador
@Alrcatraz They can be rearranged on the Extensions Toolbar (Ctrl+Drag). The Extensions Button can be moved to any toolbar. Ctrl+Drag can also be used for that, to save opening the Customise Toolbars dialog.
@Pesala That's the thing I've never tried! Let me try it though.
@Pesala said in Allow customise position of plugins:
Hello, I tried your suggestion! I found this method can only arrange their order, but I cannot put a plugin to elsewhere (e.g., before the address bar).
So I think my need still need developer team to do some update (if they would like to). But greatly appreciate your kind help! Re-arrange the order has improved my experience!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alrcatraz
Hi, check: Customize Toolbar Help.
Welcome to the forum, mib
@mib2berlin said in Allow customise position of plugins:
@Alrcatraz
Yes, I know this operation will help move extension icons elsewhere, but just as in the screenshot I posted at first, it's impossible to put icons in different locations: some at the status bar at the bottom, some as cookie manager etc. before the address bar, and some utilities in the normal position...
But thanks again for your guidance!
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alrcatraz
Ah sorry, had to re read your first post.