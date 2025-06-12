@ mib2berlin

Well this has happened to me several times now in the last week or two, getting a bit sick and tired of it. The Closed tabs did not have anything when I checked on one of the previous occurrences so I haven't wasted my time on it recently as they aren't there, just use the Saved sessions to get things back.

What SPECIFICALLY annoys me is that when you initially open the browser after this happens you get the "generic" workspace "Workspaces" and when you open a saved session it appears in this workspace rather than the name of the one that was saved and the generic one you can't delete or rename later.

The inability to Rename the generic "workspaces" has been an issue raised many times in the past and has just been ignored.