Making the switch from opera and the one thing that might send me back is no option to upload images from your clipboard.
Opera opens a panel when uploading that brings up recent files and your clipboard.
This is essential to my wiki editing, so...
Does it exist here?
@cnnewb said in Upload from clipboard.:
Such ist not implemented in Vivaldi.
@cnnewb, Windows itself has a nice Clipboard manager, among with signs, symbols and emojis (Winkey+.) which you can use everywhere, even has gifs (Links from Tenor). So there isn't really a need of an Clipboard manager in the browser.
I don't think you understand what I'm saying.
I don't care about a clipboard manager, I care about the upload button having access to my clipboard, as noted here:
@cnnewb
In case you didn't notice this comment, https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/jujg59/comment/k8zlxsa/, there is an extension available.
https://github.com/GooglyBlox/ClipboardToFileInput