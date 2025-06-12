-
I went to the trouble to import my bookmarks and such from Brave browser, but I cannot find the bookmarks anywhere. Where to look?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durhammer
Hi, check the bookmark panel for Imported.
Vivaldi also imported history, open tabs, passwords.
Please, always add your Vivaldi version.
-
Hi @mib2berlin, that's the problem -- the bookmark panel has no imported list, items, etc.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 6ee30869dd8eea1184ce26ea191e8b83a54be7c1
-
crossandroads
@Durhammer Is it possible that you deleted the bookmarks in bookmark panel to avoid duplicates ?
A few weeks ago when I created my vivaldi account, I first activated ''show bookmarks bar'' in the settings. Then imported my bookmarks from Brave. They populated under a folder 'imported bookmarks' in the bar.
I wanted to organize and spread them horizontally in my bookmarks bar.
To do that I opened bookmarks panel which is different from bookmark bar and dragged folders to the bar one by one.
I thought that I should delete the list in the panel because I didn't want to have two lists. But I realized that whatever you delete in the panel gets deleted in the bar too.
So I started over without deleting. My case was related to my inexperience with the browser settings and wording like panel, bar, folder etc.
I hope your issue would be as simple as mine...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durhammer
Hm, I used Vivaldi 7.4.3684.50 to test this on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
Any folder can be the bookmark folder, it looks like this after import:
-
Hi @crossandroads -- thanks but nope. Admittedly, I DID delete some useless (to me) things like the items under "Shopping", "Travel", etc. Individually removed.
Also, despite my having the option "Show bookmarks bar" and selecting the location at the "top", no bookmarks bar is shown at all.
EDIT: Just ran the "import" from Brave browser again. Interestingly enough, the list of things to import includes "Bookmarks" but the "successful" results has a "Favorites" not "Bookmarks". Everything else (history, passwords, etc.) match up.