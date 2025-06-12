@ Durhammer Is it possible that you deleted the bookmarks in bookmark panel to avoid duplicates ?

A few weeks ago when I created my vivaldi account, I first activated ''show bookmarks bar'' in the settings. Then imported my bookmarks from Brave. They populated under a folder 'imported bookmarks' in the bar.

I wanted to organize and spread them horizontally in my bookmarks bar.

To do that I opened bookmarks panel which is different from bookmark bar and dragged folders to the bar one by one.

I thought that I should delete the list in the panel because I didn't want to have two lists. But I realized that whatever you delete in the panel gets deleted in the bar too.

So I started over without deleting. My case was related to my inexperience with the browser settings and wording like panel, bar, folder etc.

I hope your issue would be as simple as mine...