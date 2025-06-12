-
When trying to add a bookmark the Android app shuts down. It is happening on windows 10 for a week as well.
@petyoatanasov You meaan this
here in forum?
Which Vivaldi version?
I get no crash with Vivaldi 7.4.3691.62 + Android 10 and 7.4.3684.50 + Windows 11 while adding a bookmark to forum.
@DoctorG
7.4.3691.74 Android 12 shuts down every time I try to bookmark a page
PPathduck moved this topic from Forum
mib2berlin
@petyoatanasov
I cant reproduce it on my Android 12 and 14 devices, neither on desktop.
@petyoatanasov said in Bookmarks not working:
7.4.3691.74
I updated to ...74 and checked now, no crash for me.
@petyoatanasov said in Bookmarks not working:
When trying to add a bookmark the Android app shuts down
jane.n Vivaldi Team
A couple of questions for you @petyoatanasov
How do you add the bookmark?
- Vivaldi menu > Add Page to ... > Bookmarks
- Vivaldi menu > Bookmark
- manually from the Bookmarks Panel
- manually from the Start Page
And does it crash using a different method listed above?
@mib2berlin Every single time I click on Add Page to and then pick up Bookmarks the app shuts down on its own. I have to change the browser....heavy on resources, and mozilla, edge..almost all other got vertical tabs. This bug makes it unusable .....
@DoctorG I have to....crashes every time