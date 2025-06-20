Both Chrome and Vivaldi support search shortcuts (e.g., typing "yt" for YouTube). However, Chrome has taken this feature further for quite some time. Instead of relying solely on predefined shortcuts, Chrome allows you to use actual URLs as search triggers.

This means that in Chrome, you don’t need to manually create or remember custom shortcuts - though you still can if you prefer. Simply type a website’s URL, press Tab, and you can search directly on that site. Chrome also learns and adds these search shortcuts automatically. Since they're based on unique URLs, there's no risk of collisions.

I’d love to see Vivaldi implement this functionality as well.

Here is how it works:

1:



Typing 'y' autocompletes to URL - Vivaldi obviously does the same. However note the "Search Youtube" hint.

2:



After pressing 'tab', the address bar changes to "Search YouTube". You can now enter a search term

3:



Input your search term an press 'enter'

--

This has already been a requested by Vivaldi users since at least 2018.

For some reason the old thread is gone entirely. Can't find it, even in the forum archive.

Previous thread original link: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24740/add-chrome-like-url-completion-quicksearch

Previous thread archived version: Archive.org