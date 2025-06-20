-
Both Chrome and Vivaldi support search shortcuts (e.g., typing "yt" for YouTube). However, Chrome has taken this feature further for quite some time. Instead of relying solely on predefined shortcuts, Chrome allows you to use actual URLs as search triggers.
This means that in Chrome, you don’t need to manually create or remember custom shortcuts - though you still can if you prefer. Simply type a website’s URL, press Tab, and you can search directly on that site. Chrome also learns and adds these search shortcuts automatically. Since they're based on unique URLs, there's no risk of collisions.
I’d love to see Vivaldi implement this functionality as well.
Here is how it works:
1:
Typing 'y' autocompletes to URL - Vivaldi obviously does the same. However note the "Search Youtube" hint.
2:
After pressing 'tab', the address bar changes to "Search YouTube". You can now enter a search term
3:
Input your search term an press 'enter'
--
This has already been a requested by Vivaldi users since at least 2018.
For some reason the old thread is gone entirely. Can't find it, even in the forum archive.
Previous thread original link: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24740/add-chrome-like-url-completion-quicksearch
Previous thread archived version: Archive.org
-
Pesala Ambassador
@docacola This already works for me:
-
Sure! I used the classic search shortcuts for years. I also did for a long time after Chrome introduced this feature. But using the actual URL as a search shortcut for me worked out to be far more intuitive.
YouTube was just an example. There are plenty of sites I search only occasionally, where it doesn't really make sense to create a dedicated shortcut in Vivaldi - especially since I’d probably wouldn't remember it by the time I needed it again.
In Chrome, this isn’t an issue. I just type part of the site’s URL, hit Tab when it autocompletes, and search right away - no setup required. It works for any site, which makes the feature incredibly convenient.
The classic shortcuts still exist alongside it in Chrome, so it’s the best of both worlds. The same could apply to Vivaldi.