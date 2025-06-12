-
Photogregor
Hi,
Just downloaded Vivaldi after a report in German c't magazine. At first I checked my favourite news portals, spiegel.de and welt.de. Both show ads. Shouldn't this be blocked by Vivaldi (I'm using the default setting "block trackers and ads")?
Regards
Stefano
@Photogregor Which block lists have you activated in Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Blocker → Manage Sources?
Photogregor
@DoctorG
It's the default setting (these four lists):
@Photogregor And i have added the two lists Deutsch (Easylist Germany) and Englisch (Peter Lowes List).
spiegel.de ad welt.de has some ads if opened directly, ads which disappear after reload with F5.
Strange.
Seems both portals detect the Vivaldi adblocker and inject ads images, which disappeear after reload.
Photogregor
@DoctorG
Thanks, DoctorG, fastest reply ever. Unfortunately these two additional lists don't change behaviour. Vivaldi does look quite interesting, I started using it without big learning effort. But it seems like Vivaldi cannot handle these ads. Too bad...
@Photogregor Disable Vivaldi Blocker and try Adguard extension to block ads.
Obiwan2208
I usually say that Vivaldi's AdBlocker is a 'coarse-grained filter' to block the most ads without break the webpages.
But for get a 'fine-grained filter' you must to specify your rules to get the webpages as clean as you want them. I create my own rules to hide ads and 'clean up' the webpages from elements than can distract me from reading.
So, if you can add your own rules try this one, my treat:
spiegel.de##DIV[advertisement]