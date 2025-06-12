Hi. My case looks like this: I'm Polish and I only browse websites in 2 languages: Polish and English (which is of importance for my case).

However, when I use "Translate Selected Text" for an English word, the Auto Detection VERY often chooses some other, incorrect language to translate from, which just results in a wrong translation.

So instead of Automatic Detection, it would be good to just set an option in the Settings, that I want to use English as the default language to translate from, instead of Auto Detection. In my case, this would work perfectly, because I only use Translate Selected Text to translate English words, and not some other language (since I'm a Pole, I don't need to translate Polish).