Translate Selected Text - add an option to choose a default language to translate from
Hi. My case looks like this: I'm Polish and I only browse websites in 2 languages: Polish and English (which is of importance for my case).
However, when I use "Translate Selected Text" for an English word, the Auto Detection VERY often chooses some other, incorrect language to translate from, which just results in a wrong translation.
So instead of Automatic Detection, it would be good to just set an option in the Settings, that I want to use English as the default language to translate from, instead of Auto Detection. In my case, this would work perfectly, because I only use Translate Selected Text to translate English words, and not some other language (since I'm a Pole, I don't need to translate Polish).
@daerragh
Hi, this was requested several times already but you can do this in the translate panel.
This work for selected text then.
Thanks for the answer.
But I think that using the context menu to translate is just more comfortable and I would prefer to use that, instead of the panel. So it would be great to have a feature I wrote about in the first post.
@daerragh
If you set it in the panel it work in the context menu too.
@mib2berlin Thank you very much. I didn't know that
@mib2berlin
But it doesn't work. I've set English in the panel and then used the context menu to translate "Thanks". Well, it does try to translate the word from some "Xhosa" language...
Ambassador
Hi,
Please continue on the mentioned existing request.
Thank you
@daerragh
Hi again, I just make a quick test and you are right, sorry.
Auto detect doesn't work with single words, select at least 2-3 words.
I support your request.
Cheers, mib
I noticed, that when I want to translate entire web page with google translate, sometimes translating whole web page is not supported.
In this case it would be good to extract text from web page and translate it manually (vivaldi notes???). Or is it possible to auto-translate reader mode html page?
Soprano
@neonix1 said in Translate Selected Text - add an option to choose a default language to translate from:
Or is it possible to auto-translate reader mode html page?
No, not I am aware of.
Do you use the Google Translate extension?
Iirc if a page include iFrames translation of the page cant work.
We need an example.
I am really not an expert of the translate feature in Vivaldi and the settings are not easy to understand.
On Linux I have the system and the Vivaldi UI set to English.
If I set the target language in the translate panel to Polish I get the translate icon in the address bar even the page is English.
This work good for other languages, I cant decide how good to Polish.
