I was seeking a solution, found an archived thread from 2020 that listed the solution as "Submit it for feature request", which unfortunately was never fulfilled.

If you are trying to move a bunch of tabs from one profile to another, you can't just drag them, and you can't export a session or stack and then import it.

However, there is a solution!

Here's the procedure I did to get the tabs from one window in a profile to a different profile:

Select all of the tabs (even if they are in stacks), then context click. Save that as a session Open the Sessions panel Context click on the Session and select Edit/View Select the tabs ONLY (don't select the Stack dividers) in the Edit/View Now, you can drag all of the tabs to your window in a different profile

Important: you cannot drag Stack dividers in this way, and you can't drag the tabs just on their own. For some reason, those won't work, but this does. Isn't instantaneous, but is certainly quicker than doing one at a time!