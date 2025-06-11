Hi, I have been having an issue for some time now where I am unable to log in to Strava. It just simply returns a message saying 'An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again'. I did raise the issue with Strava support who seemed to think that Vivaldi browser was not compatible and to try something else. I tried Firefox and was able to log in first time.

However, for the last few weeks I have been able to log in using Vivaldi so I assumed that the issue had been resolved.

But for the last 2 days it has been impossible. Again, I contacted their support desk who again asked if I was still using Vivaldi as it was not compatible. So I tried Firefox again, and logged in straight away.

So I can only conclude that for some reason Strava doesn't like Vivaldi but I have no idea why that would be. Is anyone else experiencing the same issue. Are there any particular settings that would help.

I do not really want to be using 2 different browsers so any assistance would be much appreciated.

Thanks.