PaulBMiller55
Hi, I have been having an issue for some time now where I am unable to log in to Strava. It just simply returns a message saying 'An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again'. I did raise the issue with Strava support who seemed to think that Vivaldi browser was not compatible and to try something else. I tried Firefox and was able to log in first time.
However, for the last few weeks I have been able to log in using Vivaldi so I assumed that the issue had been resolved.
But for the last 2 days it has been impossible. Again, I contacted their support desk who again asked if I was still using Vivaldi as it was not compatible. So I tried Firefox again, and logged in straight away.
So I can only conclude that for some reason Strava doesn't like Vivaldi but I have no idea why that would be. Is anyone else experiencing the same issue. Are there any particular settings that would help.
I do not really want to be using 2 different browsers so any assistance would be much appreciated.
Thanks.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, you cant compare a Chromium browser like Vivaldi with Firefox, it's something completely different.
Vivaldi is on Chromium extended stable 136 but Chrome is on 137.
Some web developer think 136 is insecure and block it, complete nonsense but it is so.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
I'd start with removing site data and disabling the adblockers.
I can't be sure if the version is the culprit , but if you want to try, install modheader and set it as it follows:
Sec-CH-UA-->
"Chromium";v="137","Not:A-Brand";v="24","Google Chrome";v="137"
User-Agent-->
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/137.0.0.0 Safari/537.36