current vivaldi version continuslusly struck when i hover on movis and tv shows poster on netflix then it completey struck cannot select other move or anything the page did not response i have tried other browser which is work fine on other browser so fix this issue
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jarif0095
Hi, we need a Netflix user to test this.
This is a user forum, we cant fix anything.
If other users can reproduce it you can report it the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Last reports in the bug tracker with Netflix are 6 Month old.
Which other browser was this?
Firefox is completely different for example, Microsoft has a contract with Netflix and so forth.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
same on macos, reported as VB-117865
it's not about video playback, it's that navigating the homepage will get stuck after clicking on any poster
Hi, not working in latest snapshot 3725.3.
@aomameh Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@sebastianadriancosma Does video in this Vivaldi Help page work?
Can you please check in page
vivaldi:components, section Widevine Content Decryption Module and update by Check for Update button.
sebastianadriancosma
Hi, so i did all of the above and still not working with both Win 11 24h2 LTSC 26100.4351 and Win11 24h2 beta 26120.4441.
@sebastianadriancosma Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Hi, reported with bug number VB-117997.
reported as VB-117866
@aomameh Duplicate of VB-117865 → Unconfirmed.
Fixed now in latest snapshot.
Fixed,
[Media][Windows][macOS] Netflix videos do not play (VB-117997)
See Snapshot 7.5.3735.3.
7.5.3735.3 hasn't fixed it for me. Navigating the Netflix homepage still freezes it.
@tjukken HAd you reported to bug tracker? If yes, which bug number (VB-xxxxx) had you got?
@DoctorG Nope, I only saw this thread 10 minutes ago, after a forum search.
@tjukken Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Thanks, bug reported.
@tjukken Which VB-xxxxx bug number got the report?
VB-118165