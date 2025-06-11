-
burritokaga
Vivaldi version: 7.4.3684.50
OS: macOS Version 15.5 (Build 24F74)
Most of my tab favicons are broken - affected sites include gmail, google calendar, google drive, google docs, github, okta, figma, dropbox, outlook, groupme, about vivaldi, etc.
It affects tabs in the side panel bar as well
sites that don't seem to be affected: Slack for web, google sheets, Jira, confluence
I've tried
- reloading pages (after page reloads it shows the favicon correctly for a few minutes and it reverts back)
- quitting and restarting Vivaldi
- clearing cache
but the problem persists
started seeing this issue about a month ago after updating to version 7.3
didn't have this issue before that
TwilightGarden
@burritokaga
Google's favicons also disappear for me if I switch workspaces. Most other favicons aren't affected. I'm on Linux, so it's not just a Vivaldi Mac issue.