A recent very similar case:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107993/vivaldi-closes-on-startup

After a long time of guessing what might be wrong, it took a process list from the user's system to know it was under control of Microsoft Family Safety/Parental Controls. User had no idea it was running.

Basically, it's literally impossible for someone not at your system to know what might be causing the browser not to launch. We can try guessing, but in the end it's up to you and your detective work if it can be made to work.

My guess is as always over-zealous security software.

People often say "only running Defender" and in the end it turns out to not be the case.

And I'm sure even in Defender, applications can be whitelisted, though I have no idea how to do it because I've never used it.