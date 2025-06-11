-
Hello! I'm currently driving myself insane trying to get Vivaldi to work on my PC (4060 Ti, i7-13700KF, 32 GB DDR4). Every time I try to boot it, it crashes. It doesn't show the UI, just either a white, black, or transparent flash where the window is supposed to be. I've tried looking through the other forms and using their solutions, like disabling hardware acceleration for Vivaldi, updating all of my drivers, downloading as standalone, changing permissions in Windows Security, but those did not work. Vivaldi works when I enable safe mode, but as soon as I went back to regular Windows 11, it crashed. And I did reset my PC while keeping my files yesterday, and it did work for yesterday, but now I'm encountering the same problems. If you think you could have any sort of solution, any help is appreciated.
-
@catdogdonkey Waat happens if you start a fresh test profile in command line window (run cmd.exe):
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
-
@DoctorG Hey! Thanks for the reply! Nothing changes, the screen still flashes an outline of where the window is supposed to go.
-
@catdogdonkey and this:
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV" --disable-gpu
-
@DoctorG Just tried it, it didn't work. I'm not so sure that it's GPU related, I've tried putting the GPU flags in the property field for Vivaldi.exe, but those didn't work.
-
@catdogdonkey Try uninstall and reinstall with installer from vivaldi.com.
- Do you run any security tool (Anti-virus or Internet Security)?
- Do you own PC from a company/organisation?
-
@DoctorG Hey, the uninstall/reinstall didn't work. I used to run NordVPN before yesterday, but I deleted it thinking that Nord was breaking Vivaldi, plus the reinstall of windows deleted all my apps. I just run Windows Security now, and this PC is my own, it's not being controlled by any organization.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
A recent very similar case:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107993/vivaldi-closes-on-startup
After a long time of guessing what might be wrong, it took a process list from the user's system to know it was under control of Microsoft Family Safety/Parental Controls. User had no idea it was running.
Basically, it's literally impossible for someone not at your system to know what might be causing the browser not to launch. We can try guessing, but in the end it's up to you and your detective work if it can be made to work.
My guess is as always over-zealous security software.
People often say "only running Defender" and in the end it turns out to not be the case.
And I'm sure even in Defender, applications can be whitelisted, though I have no idea how to do it because I've never used it.
-
@Pathduck Hey, thanks for the advice! I am a child in an organization, so I'll see if I can get my permissions changed. As for the antivirus, I'm pretty sure me having something else is unlikely, as I wiped all non-windows apps off of my computer in a windows reset, but I'll still check. Thanks!
-
@catdogdonkey MS Parental Controls (Family Safety) is a part of Defender.
When you log in with your MS account in a family group (or organization), it will use the rules defined by the one controlling the family settings.
As I explained in the other topic (and I had to search for this) Family Safety can only "protect" you from "harmful" sites if you use Edge. To avoid the kiddies installing competing browsers and bypassing the "safety features" it will simply block these browsers from launching.
IF you have admin privileges on your system, disabling it should be as easy as going into Services and setting the "Parental Controls" service to Disabled. However, since your account seems to be controlled by someone else, I doubt you have admin rights (that would be stupid...)
An even better solution is to skip the whole idiotic "Sign in to your MS account" crap and create a local account with admin rights.
-
@Pathduck Hey, this makes sense, that's most likely why it runs in safe mode. Now I'm just curious on how Chrome and Arc worked. I sadly won't be able to run the browser as my family administrator won't disable the rule, and I'll most likely get in trouble if I avoid these rules. Thanks for the help though.
-
Hi,
Try to arrive to the Vivaldi.exe, rename to Chrome.exe.
Run it.
-
@catdogdonkey Well, are you an Administrator, and if so why don't you just disable the service?
Or just reinstall your OS and create a normal local account not tied to M$ controls.
At some point parents need to realize that kids will get around anything given the time and the intellect to learn how to accomplish it.
Heck, install Linux and start learning
Now I'm just curious on how Chrome and Arc worked.
I have no idea and I'm not about to start guessing.
-
@Pathduck You're right! I'm not so sure about how to disable the service or what'll happen, but I just created a local account, and Vivaldi works great! Spent basically the whole day trying to make floating tabs... It was fun though!
-
@catdogdonkey That's great
Now that you have a proper local account, make sure to be careful signing in to MS "Apps", even if it keeps pestering you about it. Avoid signing in to Edge as well.
Signing in to an app will often sign your whole account into MS again, as well as sign Edge in and make it the default browser. MS really wants you to use their account sign-in to control your browsing.
To disable Parental Controls, open Services (
services.msc), then find it in the list, stop it if running, and go to the properties and set Startup Type to Disabled.
-
@Zalex108 Hey, surprisingly, it works! Thanks a ton!
-
You will need to do it every time Vivaldi gets updated.