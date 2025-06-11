-
Summary
Vivaldi fails to respect the
displaymatrixmetadata rotation in MP4 files, resulting in incorrect video orientation.
Affected Environment
- Browser: Vivaldi (latest stable, tested in June 2025)
- OS: macOS (tested on latest macOS 14.x)
- Video Format: MP4, encoded with
hvc1or
avc1, including
displaymatrixrotation metadata
Steps to Reproduce
Record a video on a smartphone while holding the phone in portrait orientation.
Inspect the file using
ffmpegor
ffprobe. Output includes:
Stream #0:0: Video: hevc (Main 10) (hvc1 / 0x31637668), ... Side data: displaymatrix: rotation of -90.00 degrees
Open the video in:
- Safari → displays correctly (upright)
- Vivaldi → displays upside down
Expected Behavior
The browser should respect the
displaymatrixmetadata and display the video in the intended orientation (upright portrait mode).
Actual Behavior
The video is rendered as if there were no rotation metadata, appearing rotated 180° (upside down).
Additional Technical Explanation
Why is
rotation: -90.00 degreespresent?
Although the device was held in portrait orientation during recording, modern smartphones record video frames in landscape (sensor native) and apply a rotation tag in metadata to indicate how the video should be displayed.
This means:
- The raw frame is landscape.
- A
displaymatrixwith
-90°is added so the video appears upright in portrait.
Why does this matter?
- Safari correctly applies this rotation and shows the video upright.
- Vivaldi appears to ignore or misinterpret the rotation, rendering the video upside down.
This results in a poor user experience when viewing mobile-recorded videos in Vivaldi.
Attachment
The video file and the following command were used to analyze metadata:
ffmpeg -i 20250503_193711.mp4 -hide_banner
Result:
Stream #0:0: Video: hevc (Main 10) (hvc1 / 0x31637668), ... Side data: displaymatrix: rotation of -90.00 degrees
Suggested Fix
Ensure that the Vivaldi video playback pipeline respects and correctly applies
displaymatrixrotation matrices embedded in MP4 metadata — similarly to how Safari and other compliant players behave.
@kaya01 Hi, do you have a test case?
@Pathduck, I gave instructions how to reproduce it.
In the meanwhile I figured out that the issue happens to HDR videos. Non-HDR videos don't have this issue as far I can tell.
Here are the meta data of a test HDR video:
Input #0, mov,mp4,m4a,3gp,3g2,mj2, from '20250612_090319HDR.mp4': Metadata: major_brand : mp42 minor_version : 0 compatible_brands: isommp42 creation_time : 2025-06-12T07:03:23.000000Z com.android.version: 15 com.android.capture.fps: 30.000000 com.samsung.android.utc_offset: +0200 Duration: 00:00:01.97, start: 0.000000, bitrate: 13948 kb/s Stream #0:0[0x1](eng): Video: hevc (Main 10) (hvc1 / 0x31637668), yuv420p10le(tv, bt2020nc/bt2020/arib-std-b67), 1920x1080, 13674 kb/s, 30.01 fps, 30 tbr, 90k tbn (default) Metadata: creation_time : 2025-06-12T07:03:23.000000Z handler_name : VideoHandle vendor_id : [0][0][0][0] Side data: displaymatrix: rotation of -90.00 degrees Stream #0:1[0x2](eng): Audio: aac (LC) (mp4a / 0x6134706D), 48000 Hz, stereo, fltp, 256 kb/s (default) Metadata: creation_time : 2025-06-12T07:03:23.000000Z handler_name : SoundHandle vendor_id : [0][0][0][0] At least one output file must be specified
In comparison to a non-HDR test video:
Input #0, mov,mp4,m4a,3gp,3g2,mj2, from '20250612_090308.mp4': Metadata: major_brand : mp42 minor_version : 0 compatible_brands: isommp42 creation_time : 2025-06-12T07:03:12.000000Z com.android.version: 15 com.android.capture.fps: 30.000000 com.samsung.android.utc_offset: +0200 Duration: 00:00:02.11, start: 0.000000, bitrate: 10599 kb/s Stream #0:0[0x1](eng): Video: hevc (Main) (hvc1 / 0x31637668), yuv420p(tv, bt709), 1920x1080, 10561 kb/s, 30.01 fps, 30 tbr, 90k tbn (default) Metadata: creation_time : 2025-06-12T07:03:12.000000Z handler_name : VideoHandle vendor_id : [0][0][0][0] Side data: displaymatrix: rotation of -90.00 degrees Stream #0:1[0x2](eng): Audio: aac (LC) (mp4a / 0x6134706D), 48000 Hz, stereo, fltp, 256 kb/s (default) Metadata: creation_time : 2025-06-12T07:03:12.000000Z handler_name : SoundHandle vendor_id : [0][0][0][0] At least one output file must be specified
I tried to upload both videos and the html file but it seems that only jpg can be uploaded. Even if add a jpg extension, it doesn't let me upload the file because only a max of 2MB are allowed but the HDR video is bigger even though it's only 1 sec.
Please record by yourself a HDR video in portrait mode and let Vivaldi display it, then you'll see the issue.
@kaya01 Have you tested in other Chromium browsers? Comparing with Safari is kind of pointless, if it's a missing feature of Chromium then it will not be fixed in Vivaldi.
-
@Pathduck yes, I tested also in another Chromium Browser (Brave) which has the same issue.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@kaya01 Then it's a Chromium bug/missing feature and I doubt it will be fixed by Vivaldi.
I suggest you report a bug to the Chromium project, but do a search first as this is probably already known.
https://issues.chromium.org/issues
I found this but it appears to have been fixed for the test case:
https://issues.chromium.org/issues/40832519
@Pathduck yes, this has been fixed. Vivaldi too is able to play back the video linked in https://issues.chromium.org/issues/40832519
So I think it's a new issue concerning HDR videos.
I opened a Chromium Bug Report: https://issues.chromium.org/issues/424210700
@kaya01 That video seems to play the right way up on my system (Win10). Possibly this is MacOS-only.
-
-
@kaya01 Possibly because my system does not support HDR at all... Things are complicated I guess.
But good you have a report for Chromium, will be interesting to know what comes out of it.
Usually Chromium devs will ask for a test case on a web server, as opening files locally is not always the same as coming from a web server (mime types etc...)
@Pathduck it seems to be a Chrome bug that has been fixed in version 138.0.7190.0 but Vivaldi ist still based on 136.x
When will Vivaldi be up to date?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@kaya01 Vivaldi Snapshot 7.5 is on Chromium 138 (138.0.7204.23). No idea when that will be in Stable.
If you think it might be fixed in Snapshot then download it and test in a Standalone install.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/snapshots/
@Pathduck I confirm that Vivaldi's snapshot version fixes the bug
Hopefully it will soon make it into stable.