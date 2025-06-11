last edited by kaya01

Summary

Vivaldi fails to respect the displaymatrix metadata rotation in MP4 files, resulting in incorrect video orientation.

Affected Environment

Browser: Vivaldi (latest stable, tested in June 2025)

macOS (tested on latest macOS 14.x) Video Format: MP4, encoded with hvc1 or avc1 , including displaymatrix rotation metadata

Steps to Reproduce

Record a video on a smartphone while holding the phone in portrait orientation. Inspect the file using ffmpeg or ffprobe . Output includes: Stream #0:0: Video: hevc (Main 10) (hvc1 / 0x31637668), ... Side data: displaymatrix: rotation of -90.00 degrees Open the video in: Safari → displays correctly (upright)

→ displays correctly (upright) Vivaldi → displays upside down

Expected Behavior

The browser should respect the displaymatrix metadata and display the video in the intended orientation (upright portrait mode).

Actual Behavior

The video is rendered as if there were no rotation metadata, appearing rotated 180° (upside down).

Additional Technical Explanation

Why is rotation: -90.00 degrees present?

Although the device was held in portrait orientation during recording, modern smartphones record video frames in landscape (sensor native) and apply a rotation tag in metadata to indicate how the video should be displayed.

This means:

The raw frame is landscape.

A displaymatrix with -90° is added so the video appears upright in portrait.

Why does this matter?

Safari correctly applies this rotation and shows the video upright.

correctly applies this rotation and shows the video upright. Vivaldi appears to ignore or misinterpret the rotation, rendering the video upside down.

This results in a poor user experience when viewing mobile-recorded videos in Vivaldi.

Attachment

The video file and the following command were used to analyze metadata:

ffmpeg -i 20250503_193711.mp4 -hide_banner

Result:

Stream #0:0: Video: hevc (Main 10) (hvc1 / 0x31637668), ... Side data: displaymatrix: rotation of -90.00 degrees

Suggested Fix