I've got the latest Vivaldi running on Win 11 x64. 32GB of RAM, lot's of proc.
For some reason it's not showing graphics. I just get the little "handle" showing there should be something.
I've tried...
Deleting/restoring the default user folder, from a few days ago, and from April.
Uninstalling/Reinstalling.
SFC/DISM/MRT/Scandisk
Spinrite to validate disk surfaces/refresh
Nothing helps.
Tried to submit a ticket, but the captcha "add these two numbers 1 + 5 *, and 1 + 2 *" don't make sense, so can't submit.
Very frustrated at this point.
@Leithal Check Settings → Webpages → Load Images → Always
Check Sttings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions → Images → Allow
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG I've done all the steps in the troubleshooting guide. Creating a new profile worked... for about a week. I'm now back to the same symptoms.
Recreating a profile is not a good long-term solution. I've considered Vivaldi my main browser, but creating new profiles on an ongoing basis is not tenable - it takes too long to set all the groups/tabs.
I've been using Vivaldi for a long time and this is the first time I've had issues. But if there is not a long-term solution it's not going to work for me.
Any RCA happening? Do other's have similar issues?
Pathduck
@Leithal And did you check what's already been suggested?
Check Settings → Webpages → Load Images → Always
Check Sttings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions → Images → Allow
@Leithal You said graphics, not images. Is it only small images, as that's what people would more often use the term graphics for, or perhaps infographics (charts and such)? If it isn't all images, figuring out which ones would help diagnose the problem.
@Pathduck Double checked - yep, set that way.
Vivaldi not showing graphics:
Deleting/restoring the default user folder, from a few days ago, and from April.
I hope you did not downgrade Vivaldi to an older version, that causes weird unfixable issues.
Do you use OS cleaner tools? Like CCleaner or similar? That can break profile data, too.
Which Internet Security or Antivirus tool do you use? Such can ban break browser cache or settings data.
Do you let it filter SSL connections or scan web connection?
@DoctorG I only restored the user folder. But after that didn't work, I uninstalled, reinstalled, and recreated the profile.
Pathduck
@Leithal We need to better understand what the problem might be, and you're not giving us much to go on. No-one else is having this problem, so you need to give more info to help us help you.
- Provide a link to a page it happens on, even if it happens on "all" pages.
- Provide a screenshot of the page, including your Vivaldi UI.
Also:
- When opening a page where images fail to show, press F12 to open developer tools.
- Click the Network tab on top
- Click on the webpage anywhere to focus it
- Then hit Ctrl+F5
- Find any red (failing) requests and click on one of them
- Make a screenshot showing the request and headers, as much as you can fit
@Pathduck Thank you. Right now it's working again (no changes from me), but I'll do this when it starts having issues again.
FYI, I just had this exact same problem... drove me nuts until I discovered that the hotkey for loading images is control-alt-shift-I. Developer tools is control-shift-I, which I had been using to troubleshoot a page. Must've accidentally pressed the alt key when I hit it one time and disabled image loading. Pressed it again, reloaded, and things were back to normal.
Immediately went in and deleted that shortcut... :laugh