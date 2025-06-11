I've got the latest Vivaldi running on Win 11 x64. 32GB of RAM, lot's of proc.

For some reason it's not showing graphics. I just get the little "handle" showing there should be something.

I've tried...

Deleting/restoring the default user folder, from a few days ago, and from April.

Uninstalling/Reinstalling.

SFC/DISM/MRT/Scandisk

Spinrite to validate disk surfaces/refresh

Nothing helps.

Tried to submit a ticket, but the captcha "add these two numbers 1 + 5 *, and 1 + 2 *" don't make sense, so can't submit.

Very frustrated at this point.