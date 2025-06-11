-
After more than 15 years of working perfectly, the rubber on the wheel of my Microsoft 5000 mouse broke, so I am considering buying the Logitech M650 Large. How is it?
Here I went for an AliExpress model M06 IRC, quite good for its price and used daily either at home or work.
No way to configure its buttons BTW.
Could you give me the link on AliExpress for the mouse you mentioned?
Mouse Ergonomic Computer IMICE Mouse 2.4Ghz
https://a.aliexpress.com/_EuI7ciO
Got it time ago for 4€ on the Choice options.
Have you tried this AHK code?:
#IfWinActive ahk_exe mpc-be64.exe XButton1::Send, ^o XButton2::Send, ^c #IfWinActive
How's the mouse you bought?
I don't even have the AHK App.
That AliExpress mouse works fine, the buttons are the common ones at the side but using V they are mostly untouched.
You should have it!
Yep,
I've seen some posts of script by you and some other users, at some point, I would need the take the time to check it out.
@Zalex108 I prefer a trackball, mine is a Logitech. Just clean the ball and replace the battery and it lasts for years. Eventually the switches for the buttons will go of course, but otherwise. ..
All the buttons work in Windows out of the box, though it only has the standard buttons. Left, right, Back, Forward and press the wheel for middle.
Yes,
I remember you've mentioned that kind of "mouse" to avoid wrist pain.
Never used them, that Ali's is taller and bigger than a couple of Logitech I have were I would feel the difference when used for hours.
@Zalex108 Not wrist pain. Rather, limited desk space. Mind you, since the ball is under your thumb it wouldn't work left-handed.
Then I've mixed things.
Good detail about the desk space.
Regarding the right hand limitation, I was neither aware.
Would be something to try.
I bought the mouse you use on AliExpress, and I think it's pretty good for the price. (US$7 delivered to my house).
Thanks for the recommendation.
I find it quite ergonomic, with a thumb rest and grooves for the ring and little fingers.
How can I find out what DPI it is when I press the button for that?
Chinese version
Click and move to find out what speed is good for you.
Yes,
The size and ergonomics are comfortable to use on that mouse range.
They got a very good copy .
What brand and model is the copy?
IDK,
But regarding some things, they usually copy or use a company to design and assembly, then just add a random TradeMark Name.
https://winaero.com/your-favorite-xiaomi-smartphone-isnt-made-by-xiaomi-at-all-and-thats-why-they-are-so-cheap/