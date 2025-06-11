-
Issue
I can no longer use Vivaldi 7.4.3684.46-1.1. It keeps getting stuck on the profile launcher. When I try to open a profile or guest mode, a new Vivaldi PID seems to run, as a new taskbar entry appears. However, no Vivaldi window is rendered.
When I run it from the command line interface (CLI) and try to open e.g. 'Guest Mode' or any other profile, this is what the CLI log shows:
❯ vivaldi [10107:10107:0611/144316.372546:ERROR:components/search_engines/search_engines_managers_factory.cc:56] Parsing config failed: Missing key: kType [10107:10107:0611/144316.374025:ERROR:components/search_engines/search_engines_managers_factory.cc:56] Parsing config failed: Missing key: kType [10107:10107:0611/144325.525296:ERROR:extraparts/vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc:163] KeystoreChecker: Profile Guest Profile: Encryted keystore changed or is now unavailable. This may result in lost cookies and other problems.
Closing both tasks then adds the following to the log:
[10107:10107:0611/144409.450306:ERROR:extraparts/vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc:168] KeystoreChecker: Keystore unlock failed and user requested profile switch! [10107:10107:0611/144409.450325:ERROR:chromium/chrome/browser/profiles/profile_impl.cc:1192] ProfileImpl: Profile validation failed, profile will be unusable. [10107:10107:0611/144433.811031:ERROR:chromium/ui/events/platform/wayland/wayland_event_watcher.cc:47] libwayland: warning: queue 0x4fc02204b80 destroyed while proxies still attached: [10107:10107:0611/144433.811124:ERROR:chromium/ui/events/platform/wayland/wayland_event_watcher.cc:47] libwayland: wl_shm_pool#56 still attached [10107:10148:0611/144433.885612:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed
Both Kwallet5 and Kwallet6 are installed and Kwalletmanager shows that Vivaldi is using them. As I do not want to lose all my data, I am being cautious about what to do now.
The newly installed Vivaldi snapshot seems to work fine.
- How can I open my profile with Vivaldi Snapshot for testing?
- Should I rename my original profile to start from scratch? If so, how can I get all my emails and server settings back?
- Do you have any other ideas about what is going on here?
Solution:
WARNING: Make sure you know what you're doing. Otherwise, you may end up losing all your stored Kwallet keys.
Having investigated the issue further, I decided to look into how keys are stored in
kwallet.
The following are the steps I took using
kwalletmanager5:
- Use
File > Export Encryptedto back up the current key storage.
- Delete the entire key storage named
kwallet.
- Import the previously backed up key storage using
File > Import Encrypted.
- Start
This worked for me.
However, I made one odd discovery. It seems that more keys were imported than were listed in
kwalletmanager5previously. The number has almost doubled! Anyway. It's better to have more than fewer.
-
I am on Arch Linux, and had this problem after I updated vivaldi package 7.4.3684.43-1 -> 7.4.3684.50-1
@tr3k Thanks for your solution, worked for me.
I wanted to add my notes.
- Delete the entire key storage named
kwallet
It was called
kdewalletin my system.
- Import the previously backed up key storage using
File > Import Encrypted
After I did this, it did not appeared in KWalletManager UI, but it actually was imported.
I just needed to reboot system to see that it is there again. This possibly was because I disabled every connected app (including kded6) before deleting it at step 2.
- Start vivaldi.
Now, Vivaldi runs normally (opens your profile as expected).
- Delete the entire key storage named
-
Hi, thank you both for the helpful instructions, I faced this issue and following them resolved it for me. I was previously facing the error logs and the popup described on this page: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/decryption-failed-risk-of-data-loss-error-dialog-on-startup/
It seems to me this is not an issue with the vivaldi update, but with KDE. Following these steps also fixed my session in the Element desktop app.
@tr3k I am curious about what led you to discover these steps, has this issue already been reported somewhere else?
-
@tobil4sk Nice that you hint users to help article
-
@tobil4sk said in [SOLVED] Can not pass Profile Launcher after Update?!:
Hi, thank you both for the helpful instructions...
You are welcome
@tr3k I am curious about what led you to discover these steps, has this issue already been reported somewhere else?
Actually, the Vivaldi CLI log output prompted me to look into KDE Wallet.
After searching for a solution for several hours, I could barely remember that Vivaldi might use the KDE wallet. I was curious, so I opened
kwalletmanager5and saw
Chromium Keysand
Chrome Keys. I thought that maybe the Vivaldi developers use these
Chrome storagesto store the encryption key mentioned in the logs by
KeystoreChecker. Profile: Guest Profile: Encrypted keystore changed or is now unavailable.
I then thought about what could go wrong if I deleted those keys. I found the
Export Encryptedoption and thought that the Vivaldi developers would not implement a single point of failure; therefore, those keys were probably just copies of another key linked to my Vivaldi Sync profile. I backed up my Vivaldi folder (containing all my emails) and decided to delete the entire kwallet storage, restoring the kwallet backup without expecting the keys to work again. They did, and to my surprise many other keys appeared with them, too.
I am entering speculative territory now. This does indeed look like a KDE Wallet issue. At some point, one of those apps, kwallet or Vivaldi may not have been able to complete a key storage write process properly (close stream?). Then the keys may have been written, but inaccessible. As I understand it, this would explain why the backup could read all those 'keys' and later import them again, thus finishing the write process properly. Not sure, if this is worth reporting as KDE Wallet bug, as this can happen randomly with every hard system crash e.g.
-
@tr3k Worked for me, thank you.
-
This post is deleted!