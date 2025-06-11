Issue

I can no longer use Vivaldi 7.4.3684.46-1.1. It keeps getting stuck on the profile launcher. When I try to open a profile or guest mode, a new Vivaldi PID seems to run, as a new taskbar entry appears. However, no Vivaldi window is rendered.

When I run it from the command line interface (CLI) and try to open e.g. 'Guest Mode' or any other profile, this is what the CLI log shows:

❯ vivaldi [10107:10107:0611/144316.372546:ERROR:components/search_engines/search_engines_managers_factory.cc:56] Parsing config failed: Missing key: kType [10107:10107:0611/144316.374025:ERROR:components/search_engines/search_engines_managers_factory.cc:56] Parsing config failed: Missing key: kType [10107:10107:0611/144325.525296:ERROR:extraparts/vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc:163] KeystoreChecker: Profile Guest Profile: Encryted keystore changed or is now unavailable. This may result in lost cookies and other problems.

Closing both tasks then adds the following to the log:

[10107:10107:0611/144409.450306:ERROR:extraparts/vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc:168] KeystoreChecker: Keystore unlock failed and user requested profile switch! [10107:10107:0611/144409.450325:ERROR:chromium/chrome/browser/profiles/profile_impl.cc:1192] ProfileImpl: Profile validation failed, profile will be unusable. [10107:10107:0611/144433.811031:ERROR:chromium/ui/events/platform/wayland/wayland_event_watcher.cc:47] libwayland: warning: queue 0x4fc02204b80 destroyed while proxies still attached: [10107:10107:0611/144433.811124:ERROR:chromium/ui/events/platform/wayland/wayland_event_watcher.cc:47] libwayland: wl_shm_pool#56 still attached [10107:10148:0611/144433.885612:ERROR:chromium/content/browser/browser_main_loop.cc:278] GLib: g_main_context_pop_thread_default: assertion 'stack != NULL' failed

Both Kwallet5 and Kwallet6 are installed and Kwalletmanager shows that Vivaldi is using them. As I do not want to lose all my data, I am being cautious about what to do now.

The newly installed Vivaldi snapshot seems to work fine.

How can I open my profile with Vivaldi Snapshot for testing? Should I rename my original profile to start from scratch? If so, how can I get all my emails and server settings back? Do you have any other ideas about what is going on here?

Solution:

WARNING: Make sure you know what you're doing. Otherwise, you may end up losing all your stored Kwallet keys.

Having investigated the issue further, I decided to look into how keys are stored in kwallet .

The following are the steps I took using kwalletmanager5 :

Use File > Export Encrypted to back up the current key storage. Delete the entire key storage named kwallet . Import the previously backed up key storage using File > Import Encrypted . Start

This worked for me.