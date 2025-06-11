I barely use bookmarks at all, and do almost all my navigation through either saved sessions, or shorthand entry in the address field then selecting the site through the dropdown.

I noticed recently that Vivaldi is extremely unlikely to remember sites anymore. Despite confirming the various sites' titles match what I'm typing, and even testing going to a given site then closing and relaunching the browser to check if it retained this history.

I haven't really narrowed down this inconsistent behavior and what causes it.

I don't have browsing history set to automatically clear, either.

Does anyone have insight into what might cause this, or if there are settings related to this I might check?