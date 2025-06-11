-
thorkellofjom
I barely use bookmarks at all, and do almost all my navigation through either saved sessions, or shorthand entry in the address field then selecting the site through the dropdown.
I noticed recently that Vivaldi is extremely unlikely to remember sites anymore. Despite confirming the various sites' titles match what I'm typing, and even testing going to a given site then closing and relaunching the browser to check if it retained this history.
I haven't really narrowed down this inconsistent behavior and what causes it.
I don't have browsing history set to automatically clear, either.
Does anyone have insight into what might cause this, or if there are settings related to this I might check?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@thorkellofjom
Hi, I work exactly the other way around but the drop down history shows exactly the same as search in the history page.
Maybe enable Always Show Item Badges in the address bar settings to see what is shown in the address bar.
-
thorkellofjom
@mib2berlin
Thank you. Adjusting the settings there under 'Drop-Down Menu' changed the behavior back to how I like.
Appreciate it!
-
Hi,
I am having the same issue that some history results are not shown in the address bar. They are just found when searching for them explicitly in the history. This seems to apply to random history entries. Some are shown in the address bar, some not. I have not found the reason why some elements are found and some not.
E.g. in the history I get several results looking for "goodbye" (or "chrome")
However, when looking for the same in the address bar I get no results at all.
I tried already several settings, without success.
Any ideas? On Android (the history is synced) I have the same issue. Only interesting detail is, that I get even fewer results there. I.e. some history results which are shown on the desktop are not shown on the Android version.
I am using the latest version of Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54 and also tried and older one 7.2.3621.71.
Maybe it is relevant that I imported the history from Firefox.