According to https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/api/sidePanel#method-setOptions
I tried using:
chrome.sidePanel.setOptions({ path: 'side2.html', });
But it's not working? Is this because Vivaldi has special modifications to the side panel, or is this a BUG?"
mohamadyahia
@o2bmm what worked for me is setting it in manifest and not changing it.
Vivaldi is really weird when it comes to adherence to Manifest V3 specs. Just recently found 2 very annoying bugs with grouping tabs and moving tab groups.
@mohamadyahia Because chromium sidebar API was implemented on top the vivaldi webpanel API, so yeah is always important that devs report such things.
@o2bmm do a report, better if you have something to test as unpacked extension https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/