healnomeds
How can I easily switch between several Vivaldi profiles (preferably via easy keyboard shortcut)? I'm using a Mac computer.
WerewolfAX Supporters
I think the easiest way is via the Account-Switcher usually per default in the top-right corner of your browser toolbar. If not, edit toolbars and add “Account” to it again. You'll see your user avatar there then.
If you have multiple accounts, just click on your user avatar there, and you'll see all available accounts with the possibility to switch between them.
No keyboard shortcut though, but a switch is just two clicks away then.
@healnomeds another approach is to switch between full sessions with a tool called SPB. This is a terminal based tool.
If you want to create a template called p25, then run the command below :
~/bin/start-private-browser.bash --standard --browser vivaldi --new-template p25
then to reopen it and have whatever you do saved, use this command :
~/bin/start-private-browser.bash --standard --browser vivaldi --edit-template p25
To create another template just perform the same commands above a second time but change the template name from p25 to say p26
Using SPB to manage this will result in the dock showing two instances of vivaldi. So you will be able to switch between them by selecting one or the other.
@meb34 this is neat
thanks spb is a nice project.