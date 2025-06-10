I think the easiest way is via the Account-Switcher usually per default in the top-right corner of your browser toolbar. If not, edit toolbars and add “Account” to it again. You'll see your user avatar there then.

If you have multiple accounts, just click on your user avatar there, and you'll see all available accounts with the possibility to switch between them.

No keyboard shortcut though, but a switch is just two clicks away then.