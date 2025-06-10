@ lfisk

it's elementary, Watson it's true, elementary! If you don't want to upload the list to the internet, run an http-server on a localhost! Of course, for the short time it takes you to upload your file to android/Vivaldi.

You get something like:

http://localhost:40123/Download/myadblocklist/testlist1.txt

Or if you want:

http://localhost:40123/Android/files/com.vivaldi.browser/data/blocking/testlist2.txt

Note: on Android 11+ MiXplorer's attempt to read the contents of personal app folders in Android/data... may be unsuccessful due to Google's limitations. No problems on my A10 yet.

40123 - is the port on which you are running your local http server.

To run a simple http server, it is most convenient to use MiXplorer.

So you can "localhost upload" in browser not only your custom lists, but all lists for blocking ads and trackers, having previously saved them from the Internet. This allows you to update these lists not automatically, but manually at your convenience. Update them with personal corrections if you want or necessary.