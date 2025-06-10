-
Made my own Block List file and put it in a spot that I know Vivaldi Android can read from. Entered that location in the Tracker and Ad Blocking > Manage Ad Blocking Sources. Vivaldi sees it okay per the screen shot but won't use it. Added another list the same way that will work if added via the url to it and that won't work either. So I don't think it's my file in particular that's bad...
Anyone else tried this or have some idea how to make this work?
Vivaldi 7.4.3691.62_arm64
Android 11
Moto Ace 5g
-
So I tried loading my custom Block list into Vivaldi Desktop for Linux as a local file. ALL of my rules showed as Valid, which kinda surprised me. Kinda figured I'd have to fix some of them. The list is from uBlock Origin and my own added entries, not downloaded block lists. I just edited the domain blocks to ABP style. All my cosmetic filters seem to work in Vivaldi desktop too. I disabled uBO and ran the afternoons browsing session without noticing any obvious differences from uBO. As a test I disabled my List and tried a particularly annoying site and all the problems were back. This site isn't usable without my List.
It would be REALLY nice to be able to load/try my List on Android too via a local file...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lfisk
Hi, should I flag the post for a moderator to move it to the feature request section?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tried and couldn't add a local file either. I'd ask a dev, who implemented it but he's currently on leave, so it'll have to wait until he's back.
-
@jane.n @mib2berlin Thanks, both of you for checking this out
Jane, That sounds like a good plan to me. Maybe it was something that was just overlooked, not anticipated that somebody would use it this way with a local file.
I don't have a convenient place to upload it to that I trust security wise. A personally tailored block list kinda shows all the websites a person frequents
-
@lfisk
it's elementary, Watson it's true, elementary! If you don't want to upload the list to the internet, run an http-server on a localhost! Of course, for the short time it takes you to upload your file to android/Vivaldi.
You get something like:
http://localhost:40123/Download/myadblocklist/testlist1.txt
Or if you want:
http://localhost:40123/Android/files/com.vivaldi.browser/data/blocking/testlist2.txt
Note: on Android 11+ MiXplorer's attempt to read the contents of personal app folders in Android/data... may be unsuccessful due to Google's limitations. No problems on my A10 yet.
40123 - is the port on which you are running your local http server.
To run a simple http server, it is most convenient to use MiXplorer.
So you can "localhost upload" in browser not only your custom lists, but all lists for blocking ads and trackers, having previously saved them from the Internet. This allows you to update these lists not automatically, but manually at your convenience. Update them with personal corrections if you want or necessary.
-
@far4 Thanks, I'll keep this in mind
I've been getting along without my List for years now. So waiting a bit to see if Vivaldi changes this behavior isn't a big deal
-
@lfisk
Creating your own lists is a completely normal and convenient thing It works, and it's a really fast and convenient way to add your own user lists to your browser. Stereotypes sometimes dominate people, saying that you can add something locally only by literally "opening the file.". Let’s use a little imagination and the idea of an http server just begs! You don't have to wait any longer - just try it!
ps By the way, here we are lucky that Vivaldi accepts lists from the http server, and does not strictly require https