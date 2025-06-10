Hi there,

I'm a new user trying to understand the way Vivaldi works on my MacBook (used to Firefox). Sad to say, one thing that's annoying me is the many popups appearing each time I visit a website. How can I adjust this extremely high level of security?

I've already protected by Little Snitch and Proton VPN Pro so I guess that I'm covered.

Hopefully, someone can help me. Thanks in advance.