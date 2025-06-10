-
Hi there,
I'm a new user trying to understand the way Vivaldi works on my MacBook (used to Firefox). Sad to say, one thing that's annoying me is the many popups appearing each time I visit a website. How can I adjust this extremely high level of security?
I've already protected by Little Snitch and Proton VPN Pro so I guess that I'm covered.
Hopefully, someone can help me. Thanks in advance.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@SchumiFlatOut Guess it depends what you mean by "popup".
Really need an example website to know.
Have you tried enabling the built-in adblocker?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Thanks for your reply @Pathduck
I've attached examples from loading just one single website where there are (in my opinion) too many warnings. It could be nice to adjust the level of security here.
Looking forward to your suggestion.
SchumiFlatOut
In this case, the website is: racefans.net
It could also be: flatpanels.dk
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@SchumiFlatOut OK it's not Vivaldi making those popups.
This is something in your OS - you need to allow Vivaldi to access the internet.
EDIT: A little google-fu and I find:
https://obdev.at/products/littlesnitch/index.html
This is Little Snitch, you need to configure your software correctly.
My guess is, you choose "Any connection" and "Allow" and it will stop.
@Pathduck Thanks, I'll try that
@Pathduck I just want to inform you that your suggestion solved the annoying issues.
Thanks again.