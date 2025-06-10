-
RasheedHolland
Did anyone else see this, and how to turn it off? I get this by simply selecting the ''Copy Link Address'' command via right-click menu, I never saw this before.
@RasheedHolland That hint is in Chromium 136 and 137, too. As i now that can not be disabled now.
In the past there was chrome://flags/#top-chrome-toasts to disable these hints.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
They removed the setting for "Fullscreen Reminder" and Chr136 added extra notifications for link copying.
Can be disabled with custom CSS:
/* Hide overlay info bubble + Fullscreen reminder */ .overlayinfobubble { display: none; }
Also new flag in
chrome://flags/#top-chrome-toast-refinements
"Enables the use of options to control which toasts appear."
This opens a new setting in:
chrome://settings/accessibility
The toast flags from 7.3/Chr134 was removed.
RasheedHolland
Thanks guys, I'm still on Vivaldi 7.3, and I was able to disable it via the flags. But are you guys saying this won't be possible anymore on Viv 7.4? It's weird, I never saw it before, it seems it was turned on all of a sudden.
Yes the only solution now is as said by @Pathduck .
There's nothing more to add.
It was not clear to me. So can you disable this via flags in Viv 7.4 or not? I'm not familiar with custom CSS, that's why I'm asking.
How to apply custom CSS? Do you do this via some extension? And if understood correctly, there are no flags anymore to disable it.
@RasheedHolland it's all in the modifications subforum
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Thanks for the info, will check it out.
