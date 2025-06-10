Editing or pasting a URL in the address bar leads to a search instead of direct access
-
With one of the last updates of Vivaldi, an extremely annoying and also from a security point of view very questionable behavior has been introduced:
If you edit an URL in the address bar, e.g. shorten it:
https://domain.com/folder/site.html
=> https://domain.com/folder
then by default a search query (in my case Google) is at the top of the address dropdown and the direct call is at the second position. If you press Enter to call the URL, a search query is executed by default.
The same happens when pasting an URL from the clipboard!
This behavior occurs when address completion (Adressvervollständigung) is deactivated (this function actually has a different purpose).
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@d5uhistoap
Hi, I get just an error page of domain.com, independent of paste and go and then edit the URL or paste only and edit.
With this settings:
Search in the address field is enabled in Settings > Search.
-
d5uhistoap
@mib2berlin
That was just a dummy domain. I just wanted to pick a real (publicly available) example for you, but I realized that the effect doesn't occur with every domain, but only with some (but I can't see a pattern...)
Here's an example. Keep an eye on the address bar and its dropdown:
In the example, this only happens when shortening to domain level, but I have also had this effect with deeper paths.
-
@d5uhistoap
I forgot the shortcut to change domain level and changed it manually, this work on https://www.illersenio.de/aktuell/neuigkeiten.
-
@mib2berlin
Do you have the same effect with this domain?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@d5uhistoap
No, I set a shortcut to "Go to parent directory" but it doesn't search.
EDIT: I test this with a clean profile, only add a shortcut, all other settings default, even Address Bar auto complete is enabled.
No search on https://www.illersenio.de/aktuell/neuigkeiten if I go back to https://www.illersenio.de/aktuell/ or https://www.illersenio.de/
-
Another example:
As soon as "Adress Auto-complete" is enabled, this madness stops...
-
This started with one of the updates in the last few weeks or months.
I'm guessing: a regex is used to check whether the input is a URL. If not, a search is performed. Something is no longer working with the regex.
-
@d5uhistoap
I cant test more URL's, I cant reproduce it with auto complete disabled:
May you reset the address bar settings and start again.
-
d5uhistoap
@mib2berlin said in Editing or pasting a URL in the address bar leads to a search instead of direct access:
May you reset the address bar settings and start again.
I have already tried this without any change. The behavior is also the same in all profiles (Vivaldi 7.4.3684.46).
Edit: Just started Vivaldi without extensions: same behavior...
-
@d5uhistoap
I am sorry but then I am out of ideas, I used the same Vivaldi version but test also in a clean profile.
As you use some profiles I don't thing all profiles can be broken, except you downgrade Vivaldi at some point.
-
@d5uhistoap
Hi again, a Soprano talk to me about a bug report for this issue.
VB-117198
URL is searched instead of opening
This seems to be happen if you open a new tab and paste the URL, then it search.
You don't posted the links so I searched for the URL's and open the link, then is doesn't search.
I have to test more but the bug is under review at moment.
-
yojimbo274064400
These steps seem to work to reproduce this issue:
-
Deselect Settings > Address Bar > Address Auto-Complete
-
Open new tab
-
Press
Ctrl+
Land in Location field, type
example.com/aaaaand press
Enterkey
NB page loads as expected
-
Press
Ctrl+
L, delete
aaaaand press
Enterkey
NB on deletion of
aaaaLocation field shows indicator that search will occur and on pressing
Enterkey that does happen
-
-
@yojimbo274064400
Yes, the step by step description work to reproduce too but why I should ever do this?
Anyway, the bug report is updated and I hope it gets fixed soon.
-
I've had a similar issue where search would randomly be used instead of opening a URL when I edited it (though not every time and not necessarily only when I shortened it). I don't know if it is the same problem and can't test it now because it is already fixed for me, but I thought I'd still tell you about it in case it is.
In a forum post, user @blackguard suggested the following steps that helped reset the functionality of the address bar to its intended use:
- took a screenshot of my current search settings.
- inverted all of the settings - what was on, turned off, and vice versa. This way every setting got touched at least once.
- picked a new default search engine.
- typed something in the address bar.
- then reverted to my preferred settings.
It seems there is some sort of bug relating to search settings for (some?) profiles set up before the update, and this fixes them to work with the new address bar. That could explain why it happens to all your profiles, unless you were including guest profiles in that statement (didn't happen in those for me, even prior to the fix). Either way, it can't hurt to try it out.
-
The address bar has been going from bad to unusable over the last few months. I've experienced this particular issue several times recently - once with a URL for a printer (https://IP_Address), and then this URL which I hope is reproducible for others: https://www.google.com.au/search?q=%2381B36D&tbs=qdr:y
If I copy the entire URL and paste it into the address bar and hit enter, it will return a search result for the entire URL (which obviously returns no results), rather than displaying the page. I tested changing my default search to other search engines, and they also search for the URL.
I even tried disabling search in the address bar and it still did it, until I realised it was using the history rather than simply going to the URL as entered - after deleting the page from my history it finally worked.
As a sort of temporary workaround for anyone else struggling with this, you can paste the URL, then click outside the address bar to make the dropdown showing suggestions/history go away, then click back into the address bar and hit enter and it will go to the URL as intended.
I can't even remember the last time I had a working address bar in Vivaldi, a browser that markets itself as giving control to the user, but it can't even do that any more - it's just forcing unwanted changes on use like every other browser.