With one of the last updates of Vivaldi, an extremely annoying and also from a security point of view very questionable behavior has been introduced:

If you edit an URL in the address bar, e.g. shorten it:

https://domain.com/folder/site.html

=> https://domain.com/folder

then by default a search query (in my case Google) is at the top of the address dropdown and the direct call is at the second position. If you press Enter to call the URL, a search query is executed by default.

The same happens when pasting an URL from the clipboard!

This behavior occurs when address completion (Adressvervollständigung) is deactivated (this function actually has a different purpose).