-
As of the past 6 months or so, it takes Vivaldi about 5 minutes to start on macOS and Windows. I have several hundred tabs, but this hasn't been an issue before. I want to say this issue started around the react-portals update that was implemented to make pages faster.
Now after I select a profile, Vivaldi either disappears for a few minutes or it will show the window with an interstitial with the Vivaldi logo in the middle.
Before it would launch normally, you could see all the tabs in the last used workspace, etc.
I cleared the cache, but it didn't help.
I'm using modern and beefy devices with plenty of RAM and decent CPUs, so it's not a hardware limitation.
Has anyone figured out how to fix this issue?
I've resorted to creating another profile in Google Chrome instead in the meantime. It feels stressful trying to launch Vivaldi.
-
@ProductUser said in Vivaldi takes 5 minutes to start on windows and macOS:
I want to say this issue started around the react-portals update that was implemented to make pages faster.
It's been almost two years since that update.
Have you tried creating a new profile in vivaldi to see if the issue persists?
-
I have the same problem. After I updated to the latest version, I have to wait for several minutes to open the browser successfully. Cleaning the dormant window and restarting the laptop (windows11) did not help. I did not have this problem before.
-
@baili If you start a test-only profile in cmd.exe window with this command:
"%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP\TESTVIV"
how fast does it start?
-
@baili
@ProductUser
Do you have Settings → General → activated Lazy Load Tabs and deactivated Always Load Pinned Tabs
That makes startup faster.
-
@DoctorG thank you, but that did not work.
I already had Lazy Load Tabs activated but deactivated Always Load Pinned Tabs.
I saw a blank Vivaldi window for five minutes before the rest of the UI kicked in.
-
@mtaki14 I have multiple profiles with a handful of tabs that launch just fine. I'm just wondering why it the launch time was significantly downgraded across two platforms for the same profile with several tabs.
I think I'll switch to a new profile and sign into it once Vivaldi starts backing up workspaces and adds the ability to import them from other devices.
-
@ProductUser Any security software installed which could slow down startup?
-
- After modifying the configuration, the startup is still very slow, divided into two stages: slow opening of the exe program and stuck browser logo loading page
-
- After opening, you need to wait for a while before you can use the system proxy normally
-
- Prompt new configuration for testing. I did not use cmd to add it. I added a new configuration in the browser and automatically started a new window. Sometimes it was fast and sometimes it was slow. At the same time, I also noticed that if I added multiple user configurations, except for the first one, the others were very slow
- For example, my original personal configuration was 1, and I added the first configuration as 2: its speed was unstable. I continued to add new configuration 3, and the startup was a little slower by half a minute
-
- Unable to delete the test configuration, multiple operations encountered flashbacks, and then the startup program quickly entered the user configuration selection page. After selecting the configuration, it entered quickly, but
- It’s very annoying that the dozens of tabs I saved were lost when the browser flashed back during the test, and only my workspace group was left, and all the tabs in it were gone. ... The above feedback contains quite a lot of content, please read it slowly, I am very tired now. My personal and work tabs are all gone. I need to find out how to restore them.
- When I replied to this message, the guest mode has been stuck for more than ten minutes and has not been opened. It has been stuck on the logo loading page.
-
The good news is that I was able to restore all 236 tabs by deleting the history, but I'm now in a weird login mode
I want to continue some testing now, but I'm worried that I'll lose all my tabs.
It is recommended to export a workspace, which is also convenient for migration. I can operate freely in the current scene and import and restore it later.
------------2025年6月10日17:00:42
I can open the program very quickly now, but my tabs are always deleted from history (entering user 1 configuration), and then restored with one click (a window will open), and the test configuration file cannot be deleted.
-
@baili
Hi, depends on how you organize your tabs, all in one workspace?
With several workspaces, select one, use the context menu:
You get a new folder in your bookmarks, rename it with F2 to the workspace name.
It make some work but you have the bookmarks in the sync systems and you can export them to a file.
No matter what happens, you can always import the bookmarks file, even in other browsers.
-
@mib2berlin
OK, thank you very much. I have saved the bookmarks as prompted. Is there a quick way to restore them? I now have 7 workspaces, each with multiple tab stacks.
And no matter which configuration file I open now, it is blank without any tabs. I hope to restore it to the state before the test, and then automatically load the content before I closed it after opening it, although this may take a few minutes to wait
-
@baili
Hm, I am still not understand what do you want to do.
If you have export your bookmarks to a file, start a new empty user profile just import your HTML file:
Then I get this:
-
@mib2berlin
Although I can save bookmarks, I still need to manually reclassify them into the tab stack when I open them. Because they are out of order after opening, and what I want is: is there a way to quickly open multiple bookmark folders, and then have one folder and one tab stack in the browser? This way I don't need to manually merge and rename them.
-
@baili
Ah, I just test if the tabs survive, I don' really use stacks, nor many tabs.
This is only for the worst case, lost all tabs, which can happen at any time, system or Vivaldi crash, update and such.
-
@mib2berlin
Well, I understand the backup plan. I'll just try not to close the browser. I'll use it first.
-
I'm having exactly the same issue.
It started a couple months ago after some update.
I have hundreds of tabs spread across seven workspaces.
-
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@ProductUser, @baili, and @dezdem Let’s figure out what is slowing down your start-up. Please quit your browser. Then start it again and wait for start up to finish. Then navigate to vivaldi://inspect/#apps and find main.html in that list. Click Inspect. In the new window that opens, click Console. You should have a long list of promises and their timings. (You may need to scroll up in the window first.) Please copy and share the list of how long various components took to load. This will give us a better idea of what is causing the slow start-up times.
-
[MAIL - imapcache] Resetting init promise vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from PrefsCache resolved in 112 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from VivaldiFeatureFlags resolved in 113 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from ExtensionActions resolved in 113 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from vivaldiSettings resolved in 89 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from WindowActions resolved in 143 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from ThemeActions resolved in 3 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from SearchEngineCache resolved in 146 ms bundle.js:1 Non-promise from DashboardActions with time 0 ms bundle.js:1 Non-promise from StickyNoteActions with time 0 ms bundle.js:1 Non-promise from TimerActions with time 0 ms bundle.js:1 Non-promise from WeatherActions with time 0 ms bundle.js:1 Non-promise from ReadingListActions with time 0 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from WorkspaceLinkRoutingActions resolved in 7 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from PeriodicReloadActions resolved in 6 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from HueActions resolved in 5 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from SyncedTabsActions resolved in 4 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from CommandActions resolved in 3 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from ContentScriptActions resolved in 148 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from Menu resolved in 149 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from NoteActions resolved in 149 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from SyncActions resolved in 148 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from VivaldiAccountActions resolved in 184 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from DownloadActions resolved in 183 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from ContextDialogActions resolved in 182 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from SharedLinksActions resolved in 182 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from TrashActions resolved in 262 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from HistoryActions resolved in 325 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from Mail resolved in 321 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from SessionActions resolved in 323 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from BookmarkActions resolved in 3237 ms bundle.js:1 Non-promise from updateJumplist with time 0 ms bundle.js:1 JS init startup: 4036.80810546875 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from StartupDialogsActions resolved in 44449 ms
-
@dezdem
Interesting, the difference is huge, just a few lines:
Promise from BookmarkActions resolved in 300 ms bundle.js:1 JS init startup: 755.1689453125 ms vendor-bundle.js:1 Promise from StartupDialogsActions resolved in 21 ms