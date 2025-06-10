As of the past 6 months or so, it takes Vivaldi about 5 minutes to start on macOS and Windows. I have several hundred tabs, but this hasn't been an issue before. I want to say this issue started around the react-portals update that was implemented to make pages faster.

Now after I select a profile, Vivaldi either disappears for a few minutes or it will show the window with an interstitial with the Vivaldi logo in the middle.

Before it would launch normally, you could see all the tabs in the last used workspace, etc.

I cleared the cache, but it didn't help.

I'm using modern and beefy devices with plenty of RAM and decent CPUs, so it's not a hardware limitation.

Has anyone figured out how to fix this issue?

I've resorted to creating another profile in Google Chrome instead in the meantime. It feels stressful trying to launch Vivaldi.