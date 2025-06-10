Hi! I am running Vivaldi on Arch Linux; just recently updated to version 7.4.3684.38. Oh, wait - pacman -Qi vivaldi shows that this version was installed on May 24, and I have definitely quit and restarted Vivaldi several times since then. So maybe something else on my system has changed.

Anyway, suddenly today when I try to start Vivaldi, I am prompted to enter a password for my default keyring. I don't think I have ever set up a default keyring; if I have, I don't remember how to access it. So I click cancel, but then I get a screen where I can choose to continue as "Person 1" or as a Guest (see screenshot). I have never seen this screen before.

If I click the "Person 1" button, I get an ominous warning about data loss. I don't want that; I had a large number of open tabs organized in several workspaces, and some of them are important.

So, how can I access my existing profile? Can I disable the keyring temporarily (or maybe permanently - no one besides me uses this computer)?