Hi! I am running Vivaldi on Arch Linux; just recently updated to version 7.4.3684.38. Oh, wait -
pacman -Qi vivaldishows that this version was installed on May 24, and I have definitely quit and restarted Vivaldi several times since then. So maybe something else on my system has changed.
Anyway, suddenly today when I try to start Vivaldi, I am prompted to enter a password for my default keyring. I don't think I have ever set up a default keyring; if I have, I don't remember how to access it. So I click cancel, but then I get a screen where I can choose to continue as "Person 1" or as a Guest (see screenshot). I have never seen this screen before.
If I click the "Person 1" button, I get an ominous warning about data loss. I don't want that; I had a large number of open tabs organized in several workspaces, and some of them are important.
So, how can I access my existing profile? Can I disable the keyring temporarily (or maybe permanently - no one besides me uses this computer)?
@caelia2 Check this https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/798753
@DoctorG Thank you, but that does not appear to apply to my case. There are no Vivaldi-related files in
/tmp, and the file
~/.config/vivaldi/SingletonLockdoes not exist.
Could there be a lock file in another location or with a different name?
@caelia2 Vivaldi usually uses KDEWallet or GNOME keyring to store a encryption hash für profile data.
I have no Arch Linux but i think some update on your Linux broke keyring access.
@DoctorG Ah! Now that you mention it, I did not have
gnome-keyringinstalled until about a week ago. And the app that required it ... it turns out I don't really want to use it anyway. Let's see what happens if I delete them.
UPDATE: No, that's not the answer.
