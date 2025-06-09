-
RealRedFox
Hello, people.
Actually - the question is in the title - is it possible to make my own macros and/or scripts in order to add new actions in Vivaldi interface. Specifically I want to add new command - open the selected bookmark(s) in backgorund tabs and after that delete this bookmark(s). I can not find how I can do this with available commands or settings. For sure it is possible with any automation software like AutoHotKey, but maybe I can do this inside Vivaldi? Do anyone knows something on that? Thanks a lot in advance.
@RealRedFox Hello,
There are 3 ways you can customise vivaldi:
- For basic actions you can use command chains - https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
Though these cannot help with deleting bookmarks, and are better for simple actions
- You can make a mod for vivaldi - there is help on the forum, https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications, but this can be a bit difficult and might break when vivaldi updates
- You can write an extension, these work the same as in the chrome browser, work after updates, and have access to stable scripting APIs for things like bookmarks.
I think for what you are suggesting, an extension might be the best choice, but would be a lot more complicated than a script from AutoHotKey
Alternatively, seeing as you are bookmarking things, then opening and deleting them after, have you thought about using the reading list function? https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/reading-list-panel/
RealRedFox
@LonM Thanks! A lot of variants for further thinking about!