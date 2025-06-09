-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This update brings you more polished Settings, Tab Switcher and many other improvements.
Click here to see the full blog post
@jane.n improving.duckduckgo.com has so many trackers in 7 days.
I don't like Weekly Privacy report popup! I disabled it right away.
Also looks like the current Privacy report is anti-privacy feature. After deleting browser data, you can see that data (site urls) in Privacy Report!
@Stardust how to disable?
you can't, let's hope for the fix in the next snapshot.
Edit: you can disable Privacy report popup but not Privacy report feature. Go to Privacy and security > Manage Weekly Privacy Report Notifications
The swipe gestures for the address bar (swipe left and right to change tabs and up for tab switcher) stopped working for me for tabs in stack with this update.
Gestures still work for tabs which are not in a tab stack.
@DDragon
Hi, tab switch work for me in a stack, move down for the tab switcher.
I don't use this often but it is "down" in stable either.
@mib2berlin: I don't have the stable version installed but under Settings > General there's an option called Enable Address bar swipe gesture
Opens tab switcher on swipe up on address bar.
The address bar gestures work for me in the snapshot version 3718.4 as long as the tab is not in a tab stack.
@DDragon
Yes but this was always swipe down:
I can create a screen cast switching tabs in a stack but I am to lazy at moment.
Maybe later.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@mib2berlin, whether you need to swipe up or down depends on the Address Bar's location. If people have moved it to the bottom of the screen, which I'm guessing @DDragon has done, they need to swipe up to open the Tab Switcher.
As for the bug itself, I was not able to reproduce the swipe issue. It worked the same no matter the Address Bar's location or whether the tabs were stacked or not.
Which Android version are you on @DDragon?
@jane.n
Ah thanks, I always test with default settings and forget some users change to bottom address bar.
@jane.n: Hello, I am using Android 15 with One UI 7.
It seems like only the bottom address bar is affected. When address bar is at the top, I could use swipe gestures with tab stacks.
I screenrecorded the issue if anyone is interested in this behavior.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@DDragon, you also have the Tab Bar hidden, don't you? That's the only way I've managed to reproduce the bug. Swipes work on stacked tabs when the Tab Bar is visible.
Anyway, thanks for reporting . I've made a note of it in a ticket looking into related issues.
@jane.n: Yes, tab bar is hidden as well.
Sorry for not having the exact bug reproduction steps listed because I used these settings for quite a while now and therefore forgot what the default settings are.
Thank you for your effort and time!
This one has double search icons in the password manager, confusing!
@castaway
Hi, I cant reproduce this, specs in my signature.
Please always add your Android version and your device.
k3dAR Supporters Patron
@jane.n:
Problem with swipe left/right on URL bar of stacked tab,
is with Address on Bottom and without TabBar
Problem with empty stacked tabs panel is without TabBar,
with both Address on Top or on Bottom
Listed combinations:
I. Show Tab Bar = No + Address Bar At Bottom = Yes
- swipe left/right on url of stacked tabs => Don't work
- panel with stacked tabs => EMPTY
II. Show Tab Bar = No + Address Bar At Bottom = No
- swipe left/right on url of stacked tabs => OK
- panel with stacked tabs => EMPTY
III. Show Tab Bar = Yes + Address Bar At Bottom = Yes or No
- swipe left/right on url of stacked tabs => OK
- panel with stacked tabs => OK, show stacked tabs
k3dAR Supporters Patron
@mib2berlin: i see same double search icon, if go to Settings/PasswordManager when phone is in landscape
EDIT: on Fairphone 5 with Android 14
-
@k3dAR
Hm, I tested in the landscape mode too, no doubles.
I guess it makes no sense to add a screen shot.